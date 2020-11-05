#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Thursday 5 November 2020
Advertisement

England's new Covid-19 lockdown starts today - here are the rules

Labour’s Keir Starmer said it would be “madness” not to extend the measures if they didn’t work.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 5 Nov 2020, 6:00 AM
59 minutes ago 5,497 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5255114

coronavirus-sat-oct-31-2020 Boris Johnson addressing the nation to announce a new lockdown for England. Source: EMPICS Entertainment

ENGLAND STARTS A national four-week lockdown today, expected to end on 2 December.

The severe restrictions say that residents “must”:

  • Stay at home except for specific reasons
  • You can leave your home for exercise, to meet with one other person or your support bubble outdoors – you cannot mix with other households indoors.
  • Bars, restaurants and cafés will only be allowed to serve takeaways or delivery orders
  • Non-essential retailers will close, but can still operate a click-and-collect service
  • Schools, colleges and universities remain open
  • Funerals can be attended by up to 30 people, while weddings are not permitted to take place except for in compassionate circumstances
  • Sports facilities, gyms, swimming pools, theatres, cinemas and museums will close.

Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales all have their own restrictions. 

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said yesterday that the lockdown in England will end on 2 December, despite suggestions it could be extended if it fails to cut infections.

Johnson told parliament the restrictions would “end automatically” on 2 December.

“We will then, I hope very much, be able to get this country going again, to get businesses, to get shops open again in the run up to Christmas,” he told MPs, who had to vote to approve the lockdown yesterday (the result was 516 to 38 in favour).

Boris johnson Source: Twitter

Last weekend, Johnson announced a lockdown across England after dire warnings that hospitals would be overwhelmed with cases in the coming months if nothing was done.

But his senior colleague Michael Gove indicated the lockdown could last beyond the 2 December cut-off if it failed to bring infection rates down.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The leader of the Labour party, Keir Starmer, also suggested it would be “madness” not to extend the measures if it had not been successful.

He argued for a shorter, circuit-breaker lockdown last month and accused Johnson of ignoring scientific advice to impose the measures sooner.

Johnson had been under pressure from some of his own Conservative MPs not to impose the new restrictions given the effect of the first lockdown on jobs and livelihoods.

The UK is among the hardest-hit countries in the world, with more than 47,000 deaths from just over one million positive Covid-19 cases.

With reporting from AFP

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie