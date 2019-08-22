This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Winning €11.2m Lotto ticket sold in Wicklow

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 22 Aug 2019, 7:47 PM
1 hour ago 6,483 Views 9 Comments
Image: Shutterstock.com
Image: Shutterstock.com

THE NATIONAL LOTTERY has confirmed that the winning ticket of last night’s €11.2 million jackpot was sold in Co Wicklow.

Last night’s jackpot stood at €11,225,280 after rolling over since mid-June. It’s the biggest Lotto win in two years and the 15th biggest in the game’s history. 

The winning numbers were: 10, 13, 23, 24, 25, 44 and bonus number 12.

The winner has become the 22nd Lotto player in Ireland to have won over €10 million. 

The National Lottery has urged players in Wicklow to check their tickets. 

