Winning €11.2m Lotto ticket sold in Wicklow

THE NATIONAL LOTTERY has confirmed that the winning ticket of last night’s €11.2 million jackpot was sold in Co Wicklow.

Last night’s jackpot stood at €11,225,280 after rolling over since mid-June. It’s the biggest Lotto win in two years and the 15th biggest in the game’s history.

The winning numbers were: 10, 13, 23, 24, 25, 44 and bonus number 12.

The winner has become the 22nd Lotto player in Ireland to have won over €10 million.

The National Lottery has urged players in Wicklow to check their tickets.