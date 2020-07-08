This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 8 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

New series of The Young Offenders to air on RTÉ One later this month

The series will air in the prime-time Late Late Show slot of 9.35pm on RTÉ One.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 8 Jul 2020, 4:23 PM
50 minutes ago 2,945 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5144949
A glimpse at series three of The Young Offenders
Image: BBC Three via RTÉ
A glimpse at series three of The Young Offenders
A glimpse at series three of The Young Offenders
Image: BBC Three via RTÉ

RTÉ HAS ANNOUNCE that the comedy series The Young Offenders will return to its third series on Friday 24 July. 

The series will air in the prime-time Late Late Show slot of 9.35pm on RTÉ One. 

Set in Cork, The Young Offenders tells the coming-of-age adventures of Conor (played by Alex Murphy) and Jock (played by Chris Walley) and their mother/guardian Mairéad as she tries to keep them on the straight and narrow. 

The new series sees the best friends continue to navigate their awkward teenage years as they hatch plans to help distract from their tough home lives, work on sustaining their relationships, and try to care for the newest family member, baby Star.

Produced by Vico Films for BBC Three, the comedy series has proved to be a huge hit with RTÉ viewers since its debut, with the last series averaging 377,000, a 42% share among 15 to 34-year-olds, and 1.14 million streams on RTÉ Player.

“We really hope viewers enjoy this third series which we are very proud of. Given that it has been a very difficult time for so many over the last few months, we hope that the series will bring a smile to our audiences faces when it’s most needed,” series creator Peter Foott said. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“The whole team is really excited to have everyone see the new series, it was a labour of love for all our amazing cast and crew,” he said. 

The Young Offenders is commissioned for BBC Three. Executive producers for Vico Films are Peter Foott and Martina Niland, and the producer is Tim Whitby.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie