New series of The Young Offenders to air on RTÉ One later this month

RTÉ HAS ANNOUNCE that the comedy series The Young Offenders will return to its third series on Friday 24 July.

The series will air in the prime-time Late Late Show slot of 9.35pm on RTÉ One.

Set in Cork, The Young Offenders tells the coming-of-age adventures of Conor (played by Alex Murphy) and Jock (played by Chris Walley) and their mother/guardian Mairéad as she tries to keep them on the straight and narrow.

The new series sees the best friends continue to navigate their awkward teenage years as they hatch plans to help distract from their tough home lives, work on sustaining their relationships, and try to care for the newest family member, baby Star.

Produced by Vico Films for BBC Three, the comedy series has proved to be a huge hit with RTÉ viewers since its debut, with the last series averaging 377,000, a 42% share among 15 to 34-year-olds, and 1.14 million streams on RTÉ Player.

“We really hope viewers enjoy this third series which we are very proud of. Given that it has been a very difficult time for so many over the last few months, we hope that the series will bring a smile to our audiences faces when it’s most needed,” series creator Peter Foott said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“The whole team is really excited to have everyone see the new series, it was a labour of love for all our amazing cast and crew,” he said.

The Young Offenders is commissioned for BBC Three. Executive producers for Vico Films are Peter Foott and Martina Niland, and the producer is Tim Whitby.

