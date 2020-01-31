One man and two women to appear in court following 'significant theft' of jewellery in Donegal

One of the items stolen during the robbery.

THREE PEOPLE WILL appear in court tomorrow following a significant robbery of jewellery from a business premises in Letterkenny, Co Donegal two weeks ago.

During the incident, four women and a man entered the premises on Upper Main Street, Letterkenny at around 4.30pm on Saturday, 18 January.

Once inside the property, a number of the individuals distracted staff, while one woman gained entry to a back office and stole a quantity of goods.

The items stolen included cash and jewellery, among them was an 18 carat white gold oval yellow sapphire cluster ring.

Following an appeal for information, some of the property suspected to have been stolen was recovered and three arrests were made.

A man aged 30, and two women aged 53 and 31 will appear before a special sitting of Letterkenny District Court today, January 31, 2020 at 2pm.

“Gardaí would like to thank the public for their assistance in this matter and as a result of the public appeal some of the property suspected to have been stolen was recovered in Dublin,” a statement said.

Gardaí have been liaising with members of the PSNI and other divisions on this matter.

Anyone with information can contacted gardaí in Letterkenny on 074 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.