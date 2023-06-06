Poll: Should parents withhold smartphones from primary school-aged children?

THE WICKLOW TOWN of Greystones has made international headlines over a pact made my parents and schools to ban young kids from using smartphones.

The voluntary agreement, entered into by parents’ associations affiliated to the eight primary schools in Greystones, involves withholding smart devices from children until they’re in secondary school.

The measure was welcomed by Minister for Health and Wicklow TD Stephen Donnelly, who said: “Ireland can be, and must be, a world leader in ensuring that children and young people are not targeted and are not harmed by their interactions with the digital world.”

Today we want to know… Do you think smartphones should be withheld from children until secondary school?

