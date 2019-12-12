This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 12 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's your guide to how TheJournal.ie will have you covered for the UK General Election

Our team will be working overnight to bring you all the latest updates and analysis in the UK’s momentous election.

By Sean Murray Thursday 12 Dec 2019, 6:15 AM
55 minutes ago 1,118 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4928359

TODAY’S THE DAY when the people of Northern Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales go to the polls in a pivotal general election.

Boris Johnson looks likely to retain the keys to Number 10 – according to the polls, anyway – but anything can happen once the ballots close and the counting starts. 

Voting works a bit differently in the UK - compared to the Irish system - so by the time most of you are waking up tomorrow hundreds of the 650 seats should be filled and we’ll know who won.

Here at TheJournal.ie, our team will be with you throughout the night and into the early hours bringing you everything you need to know as events unfold.

From 9pm, our liveblog will bring you all the major developments as they happen with the first milestone coming with the 10pm exit poll that should forecast how the election will go.

The boxes open soon after and the counting gets under way in earnest, so you’ll be kept up to date with the key constituencies as they come in. We’ll also have all the info on how Sinn Féin, the DUP and the other parties get on in Northern Ireland. 

Related Read

11.12.19 'Organic but organised': How misinformation is spreading in the UK election campaign

Before dawn tomorrow, we’ll break down exactly what you need to know about the results and the likely consequences for Brexit.

Our overnight team will also be bringing you a special early morning edition of our weekly The Explainer podcast tomorrow morning – and if you’re a subscriber to our Brexit newsletter you can expect a bumper edition into your inbox too before your first coffee of the day has cooled. 


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie