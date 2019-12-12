Here's your guide to how TheJournal.ie will have you covered for the UK General Election

TODAY’S THE DAY when the people of Northern Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales go to the polls in a pivotal general election.

Boris Johnson looks likely to retain the keys to Number 10 – according to the polls, anyway – but anything can happen once the ballots close and the counting starts.

Voting works a bit differently in the UK - compared to the Irish system - so by the time most of you are waking up tomorrow hundreds of the 650 seats should be filled and we’ll know who won.

Here at TheJournal.ie, our team will be with you throughout the night and into the early hours bringing you everything you need to know as events unfold.

From 9pm, our liveblog will bring you all the major developments as they happen with the first milestone coming with the 10pm exit poll that should forecast how the election will go.

The boxes open soon after and the counting gets under way in earnest, so you’ll be kept up to date with the key constituencies as they come in. We’ll also have all the info on how Sinn Féin, the DUP and the other parties get on in Northern Ireland.

Before dawn tomorrow, we’ll break down exactly what you need to know about the results and the likely consequences for Brexit.

Our overnight team will also be bringing you a special early morning edition of our weekly The Explainer podcast tomorrow morning – and if you’re a subscriber to our Brexit newsletter you can expect a bumper edition into your inbox too before your first coffee of the day has cooled.

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud