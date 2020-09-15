Poll: Should the driver theory tests be moved to a publicly-provided service?

WORKERS’ PARTY spokesperson Éilis Ryan has said that the country needs a publicly-provided driver theory test service due to an ongoing backlog.

At present, private company Prometric has to contract for delivering the driver theory test but Ryan has said that the privatisation of the test should be “phased out”.

The representative says that there are no driver theory tests available within an hour’s drive of Dublin between now and January 2021 and that a public service would have adapted “far more quickly” to Covid-19. Do you agree?

Poll: Should do the driver theory tests be moved to a publicly-provided service?

