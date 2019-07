GARDAÍ IN TIPPERARY are appealing for information after a pony was stolen from a property in Clonmel last week.

The theft happened on 29 June, when the pony was taken from the property.

Investigators say the eight year-old pony, a therapy animal for its owner’s daughter, who has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair, is microchipped.

Gardaí in Cahir have asked anyone with information about the theft to contact them on 052 744 5630.