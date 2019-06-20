This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Thursday 20 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Enormous hostility' among some EU members towards any further Brexit extension, says Varadkar

Varadkar reiterated that the EU is not prepared to reopen the Withdrawal Agreement again.

By Conor McCrave Thursday 20 Jun 2019, 4:08 PM
37 minutes ago 3,017 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4690870
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR said there is “enormous hostility” towards the UK from EU members over the prospect of any future extensions to Brexit. 

The comments come following a meeting between Varadkar and EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier  in Brussels today. 

The EU has repeatedly said the withdrawal agreement will not be reopened, and speaking to reporters this afternoon, Varadkar reiterated that message. 

“The withdrawal agreement is not going to be reopened but we are willing to consider amendments to the joint-political declaration, and if there is no agreement then there is no transition period for the United Kingdom,” he said. 

“There’s no withdrawal agreement without a backstop and there is no implementation period without a withdrawal agreement.

The UK has been granted an extension to get the withdrawal agreement passed through parliament before 31 October or face a no-deal Brexit. 

Theresa may tried and failed on three occasions to win enough votes in Westminister before announcing her resignation last month. 

Varadkar today said a further extension would not be granted to facilitate further negotiations and that it would take a general election or a second referendum for another extension to be considered. 

“While I have endless patience some of my colleagues have lost confidence quite frankly with the UK and there is enormous hostility to any further extension.

“So I think an extension could only really happen if it were to facilitate something like a general election in the UK or perhaps even like a second referendum if they decided to have one.

“What won’t be entertained is an extension for further negotiations or further indicative votes. The time for that has long since passed,” he added. 

Conservative race

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson, Jeremy Hunt and Michael Gove are battling it out to replace Theresa May at 10 Downing Street.

All three have said they would leave with a no deal if the Withdrawal Agreement is not reopened. 

Rory Stewart, who was eliminated yesterday, was the only candidate to insist he would not leave without a deal on 31 October. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie