Sunday 19 May, 2019
Theresa May says she's going to make a 'bold offer' to MPs to get them to support her Brexit deal

MPs have rejected the deal May agreed with Brussels three times already.

By AFP Sunday 19 May 2019, 8:31 AM
1 hour ago
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Theresa May has said that she is preparing to make a “bold offer” to MPs in one final attempt to get them to back her Brexit deal.

May said that when she brings the Withdrawal Agreement Bill before parliament early next month, it will come with a new package of measures attached that she hopes can command majority support.

“I still believe there is a majority in parliament to be won for leaving with a deal,” May wrote in The Sunday Times newspaper.

MPs have rejected the deal May agreed with Brussels three times. This has led to the date of the UK leaving the EU being pushed back, first from 29 March to 12 April and then to 31 October.

The bill is needed to ratify the divorce agreement struck with the European Union.

On Thursday, May agreed to set out a timetable for her departure following the vote in the week beginning 3 June, regardless of whether MPs back her deal at the fourth time of asking.

It is thought that she will trigger a contest for the leadership of her governing Conservative Party once the bill either falls or completes all of its stages through parliament.

‘New and improved’

“When the Withdrawal Agreement Bill comes before MPs, it will represent a new, bold offer to MPs across the House of Commons, with an improved package of measures that I believe can win new support,” May said in the Times.

“Whatever the outcome of any votes, I will not be simply asking MPs to think again.

Instead I will ask them to look at a new and improved deal with fresh pairs of eyes – and to give it their support.

The bill is expected to include new measures on protecting workers’ rights, future customs arrangements with the EU, and on the use of technology to avoid the need for border controls between the UK and Ireland. 

It will not, however, seek to re-open the withdrawal agreement, which Brussels repeatedly insisted could not be re-negotiated, despite many MPs voting it down due to concerns about the Northern Ireland backstop issue. 

May is expected to set out the details of her proposals in a speech later this month.

Her latest “bold offer” comes ahead of the European Parliament elections, which will be held in Britain on Thursday. 

The opinion polls make dire reading for the Conservatives, with Nigel Farage’s newly-formed Brexit Party forecast to win the most seats, ratcheting up the pressure on May.

The latest survey has put Farage’s single-issue party way ahead on 34%, with the Labour Party on 20%, the pro-EU Liberal Democrats on 15% and the Conservatives on 11%.

