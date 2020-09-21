#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 21 September 2020
Theresa May insists she will not vote for controversial Brexit legislation

The former prime minister warned the United Kingdom Internal Market Bill will cause “untold damage” to the country’s reputation.

By Press Association Monday 21 Sep 2020, 8:37 PM
Image: PA
Image: PA

THERESA MAY WILL not support controversial Brexit legislation, warning it will cause “untold damage” to the United Kingdom and threaten the future of the Union.

The Conservative former prime minister accused the UK Government of acting “recklessly and irresponsibly” without thinking of the long-term consequences by its willingness to breach international law.

She signalled her grave reservations over sections of the United Kingdom Internal Market Bill linked to the Northern Ireland Protocol, which seeks to override the Brexit divorce deal.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has argued the changes are required to protect the relationship between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The Bill also sets out the way that trade within the UK will work once outside the EU’s single market and customs union, amid concerns in Westminster that Brussels could seek to disrupt food goods travelling from Britain to Northern Ireland as part of trade talks.

But May launched a stinging rebuke of Johnson’s actions and questioned if the Government had understood what it was signing up to when consenting to the Withdrawal Agreement.

She added an arbitration process would be available, meaning the Government’s controversial additions have “no place in this Bill”.

May told the Commons: “I cannot emphasise how concerned I am that a Conservative Government is willing to go back on its word, to break an international agreement signed in good faith and to break international law.”

As Conservative Bill Cash sought to intervene, May joked: “I wish I had £10 for every time I’ve given way to him in a debate or statement in the last few years.”

Bill, chairman of the European Scrutiny Committee, argued the EU and other states have “persistently broken international law” – including the UK.

May shot back: “He seems to be saying if somebody does something wrong, it’s OK for us to do something wrong? I’m sorry I do not agree with him on that point.”

The Tory MP for Maidenhead said she recognised her party colleague Bob Neill has made “every effort” to deal with the impact of clauses 41 to 45 and come to a compromise with the Government on when the powers can be used.

May went on: “Frankly, my view is to the outside world it makes no difference as to whether a decision to break international law is taken by a minister or by this Parliament – it is still a decision to break international law.

“This can only weaken the UK in the eyes of the world.

“One of the great strengths we have as a country is our commitment to the rule of law and this will have been damaged.

“Our reputation as a country that stands by its word will have been tarnished.

“And the willingness of other countries to trust the United Kingdom and its values will have been reduced.

“So much for global Britain.”

