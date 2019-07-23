Poll: Did Theresa May do a good job as UK Prime Minister?

THERESA MAY IS entering her final hours in 10 Downing Street and it’s safe to assume that she will be best remembered for her stewardship of the Brexit negotiations with the EU.

In the last few weeks, she has spent her time watching the two candidates to succeed her – Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt – push her party towards a more hardline Brexit position, with Johnson promising a “do or die” attitude to the UK’s exit from the EU.

The coming days will see supporters and critics of May line up to assess her legacy – what did she achieve and how will history remember her.

What do you think? Did Theresa May do a good job as Conservative Party leader and UK Prime Minister?

