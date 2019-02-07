This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Thursday 7 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

It's now only 50 days to Brexit and Theresa May is in Brussels again looking for a new deal

EU leaders have said the agreed deal will not be renegotiated.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 7 Feb 2019, 7:36 AM
51 minutes ago 2,374 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4481015
UK Prime MInister Theresa May.
Image: PA Images
UK Prime MInister Theresa May.
UK Prime MInister Theresa May.
Image: PA Images

UK PRIME MINISTER Theresa May heads back to meet EU leaders in Brussels today as she seeks a way to avoid a no deal Brexit in 50 days time.

Her visit is aimed at securing changes to her government’s Withdrawal Agreement with the EU that was rejected by the House of Commons last month. 

Her tour was not expected to be fruitful one but expectations were dampened further yesterday by EU officials Donald Tusk and Jean-Claude Juncker.

The president of the European Commission, Juncker, told reporters May already knows and accepts that the EU will not re-open talks on the deal.

And Tusk, who represents EU member governments as head of the European Council, triggered outrage across the Channel by damning pro-Brexit politicians for — in his view — recklessly failing to plan.

“I’ve been wondering what that special place in hell looks like, for those who promoted Brexit without even a sketch of a plan how to carry it out safely,” Tusk said.

Juncker, at a later news conference, did not use the same language, but cheerfully laughed off Tusk’s remark.

But he also repeated the same warning that the withdrawal agreement, and the backstop clause designed to keep the Irish border open if no future trade deal is agreed, will not be changed.

“She knows that the commission is not prepared to reopen the issue,” Juncker said, after talks with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, who also insisted on the need for the backstop.

This apparently united front did not daunt Number 10, who insisted that the British parliament’s rejection of the deal meant that May must seek material changes to the accord or see it fail.

Labour

Back in the UK, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has written to May to outline changes to her deal that would be needed for his party to support it. 

Corbyn reluctantly met with May last week after parliament voted to rejected her Withdrawal Agreement. 

In the letter, which Corbyn has published, the Labour leader said changes to May’s “red lines” were needed. Among them that the UK must enter into a customs union with the EU.

“We recognise that your priority is now to seek legally binding changes to the backstop arrangements contained within the withdrawal agreement, as we discussed when we met,” Corbyn writes.

However, without changes to your negotiating red lines, we do not believe that simply seeking modifications to the existing backstop terms is a credible or sufficient response either to the scale of your defeat last month in parliament, or the need for a deal with the EU that can bring the country together and protect jobs.

In the letter, Corbyn outlined in five bullet points the changes he and his party wanted to see:

  • A “permanent and comprehensive UK-wide customs union. This would include alignment the union customs code, a common external tariff and an agreement on commercial policy”.
  • Close alignment with the single market, underpinned by “shared institutions and obligations”.
  • “Dynamic alignment on rights and protections so that UK standards keep pace with evolving standards across Europe.”
  • Clear commitments on future UK participation in EU agencies and funding programmes. 
  • Unambiguous agreements on future security arrangements, including access to the European Arrest Warrant.

If that first point were to be implemented, it would eliminate the need for a backstop as the UK keeping trade standards in line with the EU would negate the need for a border. 

Corbyn’s letter will disappoint supporters of a second referendum who have pushed for the Labour party to back their campaign.

- With reporting by © – AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Search for missing Robert Murray stood down following discovery of body
    81,667  23
    2
    		Intimate photographs and personal details of young Irish women posted online without consent
    76,497  33
    3
    		A statue of Margaret Thatcher is to be put on a 3.2 metre plinth to deter vandals
    58,588  81
    Fora
    1
    		'When my colleagues at a previous company were laid off, I felt as if I'd failed the team'
    340  0
    2
    		UK shared office outfit Us&Co has come to Ireland to capitalise on Brexit refugees
    110  0
    3
    		Executive assistants' salaries have shot up because too few aides have 'global' skills
    42  0
    The42
    1
    		'It was 100% my fault' - Earls keen to bounce back from England error
    48,837  44
    2
    		Henshaw set for centre return as O'Brien and Kearney come in for Ireland
    35,965  117
    3
    		Manchester City take over Premier League top spot with win over Everton
    21,392  79
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Bradley Cooper has admitted he feels genuinely embarrassed over his Oscar snub
    8,375  2
    2
    		Dear Fifi: I'm still a virgin, how can I get it over with?
    5,472  2
    3
    		If you couldn't get enough of the Ten Year Challenge, the photo_time_traveling Insta is for you
    4,618  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Man arrested over Strokestown eviction incident released without charge
    Man arrested over Strokestown eviction incident released without charge
    Witness 'almost certain' they saw 'Mr Moonlight' van on day it was found, court hears
    Retired surgeon accused of groping boys says it's 'unfair' to put alleged events to him at this stage in his life
    HSE
    Bogus abortion site still appearing on Google - but new law would enable takedown of 'harmful' content
    Bogus abortion site still appearing on Google - but new law would enable takedown of 'harmful' content
    Ambulance staff announce three more days of strike action
    Nurses are set to strike for a third day tomorrow - These are the services that will be affected
    HEALTH
    'We're absolutely wrecked, we're afraid we'll make a mistake': Psychiatric nurses will have to work through night again
    'We're absolutely wrecked, we're afraid we'll make a mistake': Psychiatric nurses will have to work through night again
    'Slow drive' Dublin protest as young GPs say 'they will not stay in the country' under current contract
    Opinion: Miscarriages are part of nature - so why is the subject still such a taboo?
    GARDAí
    Garda rescues couple and baby from overturned car just before it catches fire
    Garda rescues couple and baby from overturned car just before it catches fire
    Appeal to find girl who has been missing since Friday
    Missing 16-year-old girl found safe and well

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie