This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 6 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Theresa May to meet Leo Varadkar in Dublin on Friday

The two leaders will discuss the current Brexit landscape.

By Christina Finn Wednesday 6 Feb 2019, 3:41 PM
1 hour ago 4,146 Views 29 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4480061
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

UK PRIME MINISTER Theresa May will visit Dublin on Friday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has confirmed.

Speaking after a meeting European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels today, the Taoiseach said May will visit Dublin on Friday evening, where they will both have dinner together. 

“It’s an opportunity as well to discuss the situation and work together to chart a way forward,” he said.

Varadkar added that the UK can request a Brexit extension, but speaking about the backstop issue, he said alternative arrangements for the Irish border can be explored but this cannot result in the deletion of the backstop.

The British Prime Minister is due to travel to Brussels tomorrow to meet with European leaders amid the continuing Brexit impasse. 

While the Taoiseach has been in Brussels today, the British prime minister is spending a second day in the North meeting representatives of the five main Stormont parties. 

This latest round of meetings comes after May was given a mandate by the House of Commons last week to pursue an eleventh hour deal with the EU on the basis of the so-called ‘Malthouse Compromise’. 

Attempting to build support for the strategy, May told business leaders in Belfast yesterday that she intended to secure a deal that “commands broad support” as well as backing from a majority of MPs. 

‘Ready to help Ireland’

Speaking today, Juncker said the EU is ready to help Ireland.

He said the Withdrawal Agreement and the Political Declaration have been negotiated in good faith and have been agreed by all 27 Leaders of the European Union Member States as well as by the United Kingdom.

“As we have said on many occasions, the Withdrawal Agreement is the best and only deal possible. It is not open for renegotiation.

“The backstop is an integral part of the Withdrawal Agreement. While we hope the backstop will not need to be used, it is a necessary legal guarantee to protect peace and to ensure there will be no return to a hard border on the island of Ireland, while protecting the integrity of our Single Market and the Customs Union,” he said this afternoon.

He said the Withdrawal Agreement, including the backstop, is a “balanced compromise”, representing a good outcome for citizens and businesses on all sides, including in Northern Ireland.

Juncker added:

The backstop is not a bilateral issue, but a European one. Ireland’s border is also the border of the European Union and its market is part of the Single Market. We will stay united on this matter.
We will continue to seek agreement on the orderly withdrawal of the United Kingdom but we will also step up our preparation for a no-deal scenario. In this context, programmes that provide support for cross-border peace and reconciliation in the border counties of Ireland and Northern Ireland will be continued and strengthened.

He said the Commission “stands ready to support Ireland” in finding solutions answering the specific challenges that Ireland and Irish citizens, farmers and businesses will face.

“We will work closely together to this end over the coming weeks.

“We will continue to remind the Government of the United Kingdom of its responsibilities under the Good Friday Agreement, with or without a deal,” he concluded.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (29)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Search for missing Robert Murray stood down following discovery of body
    61,019  20
    2
    		'Explosion in social welfare sanctions': SF and FF team up to slam government's JobPath scheme
    54,274  90
    3
    		Taoiseach admits it was 'discourteous' to offer engagement with nurses' unions by press release
    38,624  39
    Fora
    1
    		Limerick port accuses its clients of trying to kill a floating data centre project 'at all costs'
    737  0
    2
    		'When my colleagues at a previous company were laid off, I felt as if I'd failed the team'
    232  0
    3
    		EirGrid wants a cybersecurity team to poke holes in its systems to prevent hackers getting in
    164  0
    The42
    1
    		Stunning strike from Carlow's Pádraig Amond inspires FA Cup giantkilling
    39,598  23
    2
    		'It was 100% my fault' - Earls keen to bounce back from England error
    33,902  37
    3
    		'Manchester United have better squad than Liverpool' - Jamie Carragher
    15,336  24
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here is every single thing you should know if you're debating whether to get braces or Invisalign as an adult
    11,887  2
    2
    		Pixar dealt with sexism in the workplace in a new short film that everybody's talking about
    5,853  1
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Tuesday
    4,832  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Company fined €500,000 after fatal accident at Mayo quarry
    Company fined €500,000 after fatal accident at Mayo quarry
    Fifth man arrested over Strokestown eviction incident
    Dublin teen (14) accused of four violent robberies in one day
    HEALTH
    'Slow drive' Dublin protest as young GPs say 'they will not stay in the country' under current contract
    'Slow drive' Dublin protest as young GPs say 'they will not stay in the country' under current contract
    Opinion: Miscarriages are part of nature - so why is the subject still such a taboo?
    'A major national emergency': Government called to resolve nurses' strike as 50,000 patients affected this week
    GARDAí
    Missing 16-year-old girl found safe and well
    Missing 16-year-old girl found safe and well
    Two men arrested after cash, cigarettes and phones stolen from businesses overnight
    People reminded to lock their cars after 35 robberies in Cork at weekend
    COURT
    HSE initiates legal proceedings over 'fake' MyOptions unplanned pregnancy website
    HSE initiates legal proceedings over 'fake' MyOptions unplanned pregnancy website
    Murder accused knew of tank where deceased man's body was found, court hears
    Retired surgeon accused of groping a number of boys tells jury he has 'some senile dementia'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie