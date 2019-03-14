'Meltdown': UK papers point finger at Theresa May after chaotic night in Westminster

LAST NIGHT, THE House of Commons voted against a no-deal Brexit.

But the vote wasn’t straightforward as Prime Minister Theresa May lost control over her own party as MPs voted on a series of amendments before the main vote.

After last night’s chaos, today will see yet another vote in Westminster as parliament now votes on whether to delay Brexit until the end of June.

And, as if back from the dead, May has signalled her intentions to bring back her withdrawal agreement and put it to a vote AGAIN – after it was soundly defeated twice already.

This morning’s papers in the UK took largely similar takes on the latest Brexit debacle.

No fewer than three newspapers opted for the word meltdown in their front page headlines.

The Times of London described a “Brexit meltdown” where “May’s deal [is] back from the dead”. The paper also says May will have secret talks with the DUP and Brexiteers to secure some compromise.

The I leads simply with “meltdown”, with 13 pages of coverage of last night’s events inside.

The Daily Mirror also goes with “meltdown” and says rebel ministers inflicted another “humiliating defeat” on the prime minister.

In its headline, the Daily Mail said that “chaos reigns”, and adds that May lost control after “ministers’ mass revolt to rule out no deal”.

The Guardian go with “May’s final warning to Tory rebels: back me or lose Brexit”.

In the Daily Telegraph, it says: “Brexit delayed until further notice after gang of four rebels.”

The Daily Express, meanwhile, describes a “defiant May” and headlines the front page with “don’t let EU bullies win the day”.