This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 14 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Meltdown': UK papers point finger at Theresa May after chaotic night in Westminster

The confusion in Westminster last night is reflected in today’s front pages.

By Sean Murray Thursday 14 Mar 2019, 7:29 AM
1 hour ago 13,008 Views 29 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4540958

LAST NIGHT, THE House of Commons voted against a no-deal Brexit.

But the vote wasn’t straightforward as Prime Minister Theresa May lost control over her own party as MPs voted on a series of amendments before the main vote. 

After last night’s chaos, today will see yet another vote in Westminster as parliament now votes on whether to delay Brexit until the end of June.

And, as if back from the dead, May has signalled her intentions to bring back her withdrawal agreement and put it to a vote AGAIN – after it was soundly defeated twice already.

This morning’s papers in the UK took largely similar takes on the latest Brexit debacle.

No fewer than three newspapers opted for the word meltdown in their front page headlines.

The Times of London described a “Brexit meltdown” where “May’s deal [is] back from the dead”. The paper also says May will have secret talks with the DUP and Brexiteers to secure some compromise.

may times 2

The I leads simply with “meltdown”, with 13 pages of coverage of last night’s events inside.

may i

The Daily Mirror also goes with “meltdown” and says rebel ministers inflicted another “humiliating defeat” on the prime minister.

daily mirror may

In its headline, the Daily Mail said that “chaos reigns”, and adds that May lost control after “ministers’ mass revolt to rule out no deal”. 

may mail 2

The Guardian go with “May’s final warning to Tory rebels: back me or lose Brexit”. 

may guardian

In the Daily Telegraph, it says: “Brexit delayed until further notice after gang of four rebels.”

may telegraph 2

The Daily Express, meanwhile, describes a “defiant May” and headlines the front page with “don’t let EU bullies win the day”. 

_106014793_express

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (29)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		British MPs have voted against a no-deal Brexit. So, what now?
    101,402  143
    2
    		As It Happened: MPs rule out no-deal Brexit in any circumstances after muddled House of Commons vote
    65,695  46
    3
    		Boy (7) awarded €20,000 after walking into bollard at Blanchardstown Shopping Centre
    48,190  0
    Fora
    1
    		How An Post enlisted a fictional, time-poor millennial to create its fancy €5m logo
    851  0
    2
    		'My mum often says a bad day on the road is better than a good day in the office'
    235  0
    3
    		Fintech startup Gecko Governance has landed a fresh investment to bulk up operations
    111  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Bayern Munich v Liverpool, Champions League round of 16
    61,817  74
    2
    		As it happened: Cheltenham Festival, Day 2
    51,388  5
    3
    		Beirne set to start against Wales as O'Brien makes return for Ireland
    51,176  85
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Hozier, The Strokes, Florence + the Machine and The 1975 announced as headliners for Electric Picnic
    25,955  23
    2
    		Colin Farrell told Ellen that he 'doesn't want to limit' his son, but is unsure if he'll ever drive
    8,780  1
    3
    		Vogue Williams' feeling of 'absolute fear' will resonate with countless anxiety sufferers
    5,744  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    LEO VARADKAR
    Leo Varadkar's partner to attend breakfast meeting at house of US vice president Mike Pence
    Leo Varadkar's partner to attend breakfast meeting at house of US vice president Mike Pence
    Varadkar says in uncertain time of Brexit, 'friends' in the United States are needed 'more than ever'
    Leo Varadkar says those that wanted Brexit 'have been chasing unicorns for a long time'
    SIX NATIONS
    Connacht lock Dillane happy to be firmly back in Ireland's plans
    Connacht lock Dillane happy to be firmly back in Ireland's plans
    Six Nations considering whopping £500m offer from investors CVC
    England centre Tuilagi turns down Racing move to extend stay at Leicester
    UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Lionel Messi hails 'magical' Ronaldo
    Lionel Messi hails 'magical' Ronaldo
    'Liverpool are back where they belong'
    Which of these 8 teams do you think will win the Champions League?
    ASYLUM SEEKERS
    'Considerable challenges': Direct Provision residents facing employment barriers despite right-to-work
    'Considerable challenges': Direct Provision residents facing employment barriers despite right-to-work
    'There had been enormous worry': Direct Provision centre to remain open - and three new ones get the green light
    Direct provision: Complaints about lack of cooking facilities, accommodation and refusals of transfer requests

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie