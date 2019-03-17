This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 17 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We must stand together as patriots': Theresa May tells MPs that voting against her deal again could stop Brexit

An extension of Article 50 is expected to be voted upon by EU members this week.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 17 Mar 2019, 2:32 PM
23 minutes ago 1,229 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4547629
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves from Downing Street earlier this week
Image: AP/PA Images
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves from Downing Street earlier this week
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves from Downing Street earlier this week
Image: AP/PA Images

THERESA MAY HAS warned MPs that a failure to pass her EU withdrawal deal in a third ‘meaningful vote’ this week could see Brexit postponed indefinitely.

The British Prime Minister said that if her deal was not backed before a European Council summit on Thursday, the UK would “not leave the EU for many months, if ever”.

Writing in today’s Sunday Telegraph, May claimed that a “short technical extension” of Article 50 would be required beyond March 29 Brexit to avoid a no-deal Brexit, a scenario that MPs voted against in the House of Commons this week.

That extension is expected to be voted upon by the remaining 27 EU members at this week’s council meeting in Brussels.

“That is not an ideal outcome – we could and should have been leaving the EU on March 29,” she said.

“But it is something the British people would accept if it led swiftly to delivering Brexit. The alternative if Parliament cannot agree the deal by that time is much worse.”

May warned that if MPs did not pass her deal before that EU summit, it would mean having to negotiate another withdrawal deal, requiring a much longer extension of Article 50.

This would force the UK would to partake in European Parliament elections in May, three years after voting to leave the EU, something May said would be a symbol of the failure of British politics.

“The idea of the British people going to the polls to elect MEPs three years after voting to leave the EU hardly bears thinking about,” she said.

“There could be no more potent symbol of Parliament’s collective political failure.”

Appealing to MPs to back her deal, May acknowledged that she would have to do more to convince them if she was to secure a majority for it, which she said was “the only way through the current impasse”.

“All this makes the choice now facing MPs clearer than it has ever been,” she said.

“If Parliament can find a way to back the Brexit deal before European Council, the UK will leave the EU this spring, without having to take part in the European elections, and we can get on with building our future relationship with the EU.

“If it cannot, we will not leave the EU for many months, if ever.”

Related Reads

14.03.19 Here's why Theresa May is set to risk another vote on her battered Brexit deal
14.03.19 MPs have voted to delay Brexit by three months - here's what that means
12.03.19 Explainer: What is May's new Brexit deal and what on earth will happen next?

Speaking today, two of May’s top ministers warned that the Prime Minister might not even hold a third vote on her deal unless she secures support from within the Conservative Party.

“It would be difficult to justify having a vote if you knew you were going to lose it,” international trade secretary Liam Fox told Sky News.

“We will only bring the deal back if we are confident that enough of our colleagues… are prepared to support it so that we can get it through parliament,” finance minister Philip Hammond said on the BBC.

However, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn rubbished suggestions that his party would support the deal, calling it a “blindfold Brexit that… [would] do enormous damage” to the British economy.

Instead, Corbyn told Sky News that he might support a proposal from within his own party to have a second referendum on Brexit if it is postponed this week.

“It would obviously have to be a credible choice that’s real for those that wanted to vote leave, or did vote leave in 2016, as well as those that voted remain,” he said.

With additional reporting from - © AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Senator punches teen who egged him for blaming New Zealand attack on immigration
    73,446  0
    2
    		Taoiseach marches alongside Conor McGregor in Chicago's St Patrick's Day parade
    70,090  20
    3
    		An unexpected guest and a luminous river: Leo ends St Patrick's trip not being centre of attention
    47,450  0
    Fora
    1
    		Why Ireland's employment laws need a revamp to reflect 'techno-stress'
    331  0
    2
    		3fe coffee guru Colin Harmon is writing book number two after opening cafe number five
    306  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Dublin v Tyrone, Kerry v Mayo - Saturday night football match tracker
    102,145  23
    2
    		As it happened: Tipperary v Dublin, Galway v Roscommon, Waterford v Clare — Saturday GAA match tracker
    95,011  10
    3
    		As it happened: Wolves vs Man United, FA Cup quarter-final
    68,351  56
    DailyEdge
    1
    		14 Irish shows, movies, and documentaries to watch on Netflix over St Patrick's weekend
    5,721  2
    2
    		Poll: Are you arsed with St. Patrick's Day?
    4,215  2
    3
    		Basic Stitch: I tried to hem my own trousers because my mam is sick of my shite
    3,382  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    SHOOTING
    Man whose wife was killed in NZ terror attack says he forgives gunman, as death toll rises to 50
    Man whose wife was killed in NZ terror attack says he forgives gunman, as death toll rises to 50
    71 year-old who jumped into gunfire to save others is first named victim of New Zealand attacks
    Main suspect in New Zealand terror attack appears in court as victims' families prepare for funerals
    LEO VARADKAR
    Every child should be taught the words of Amhrán na bhFiann in primary school, says Taoiseach
    Every child should be taught the words of Amhrán na bhFiann in primary school, says Taoiseach
    'I'm dying, but I want to thank the nurses': Dozens write to Taoiseach to support nurses' strike
    An unexpected guest and a luminous river: Leo ends St Patrick's trip not being centre of attention
    OPINION
    Opinion: My generation has only known peace on this island, but I’m afraid that’s about to change
    Opinion: My generation has only known peace on this island, but I’m afraid that’s about to change
    The Irish For: The word Tory comes from the Irish word tóraí meaning a bandit or outlaw
    Opinion: In many ways St Patrick's Day is an Irish American festival
    NEW ZEALAND
    Australian PM says senator who punched teen after blaming terror attack on immigration should face 'full force of law'
    Australian PM says senator who punched teen after blaming terror attack on immigration should face 'full force of law'
    Senator punches teen who egged him for blaming New Zealand attack on immigration
    'We all need to stand up to hate': Taoiseach condemns New Zealand terror attack

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie