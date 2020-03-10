These incredible student photos are up for the World Photography awards

THE WORLD PHOTOGRAPHY Organisation today announced the shortlisted photographers in the Student and Youth competition which will go on display as part of the Sony World Photography Awards 2020 exhibition in London in April.

From Shortlisted Student Photographer Amy Davis in South Africa, here’s Bob.

The Two Oceans Aquarium in Cape Town run a very special turtle rehab where they rescue and heal sick turtles such as Bob and release them back into the wild, says Davis. Source: WorldPhoto.org

“The sad fact is that most of the turtles are sick and injured because of plastic in their system. Did you know that a plastic bag floating in water looks exactly like a jelly fish? If I can’t tell the difference, how is Bob meant to?” says Davis, highlighting the effects of pollution on marine life.

Source: WorldPhoto.org

Next up, Arantza Sánchez Reyes from México aims to raise awareness about how apathetic her home town Monterrey is in tackling pollution with this natural landscape snap.

Source: WorldPhoto.org

Photographer Chip Skingley series ‘Living Light’ documents The Lammas Eco Village and The Brithdir Mawr Community in the UK.

Source: WorldPhoto.org

“These images capture the everyday atmosphere and tasks experienced by these people, living off the land communally, creating their own electricity, growing their own produce and constructing their own living spaces,” he writes.

Source: WorldPhoto.org

In the Youth Photographer section, Jason Chen was shortlisted for this stunning landscape shot of the ‘Grand Canyon of Yellowstone’.

Source: WorldPhoto.org

Fangbin Chen from Qilu University of Technology, China took this series of photographs to celebrate the tradition of Chinese folk drama.

Source: WorldPhoto.org

Lacrime Di Coccordrillo from Nuova Accademia di Belle Arti in Italy project focuses “on the feeling of a subtle and deep line that defines a substantial difference between humanity and the environment.

“The growing concern for the preservation of the planet seems some how to underline this difference as if humans had to intervene to protect ‘the environment’.”

Source: WorldPhoto.org

From Peru, Micaela Del Sol Angulo’s ‘Rap from the vulva’ explores rap culture.

Since what we understand by hip hop goes beyond its elements, and what I try to show is not only the elements that conform it but also what each one transmits through them, from breaking to rap, each one It shows and transmits what it does and is. Thus showing people outside this culture, that this is not only the commercial format that they sell to us today, but that for years a strong culture has been forming, full of history here in Peru.

Source: WorldPhoto.org

And finally, shortlisted in the Youth competition, Dica Sutri Puci from Indonesia snapped this striking scene.

Source: WorldPhoto.org

More information about the competition can be found here.