This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 10 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

These incredible student photos are up for the World Photography awards

The winner will receive €30,000 worth of Sony photography equipment.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 10 Mar 2020, 4:16 PM
28 minutes ago 3,630 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5040527

THE WORLD PHOTOGRAPHY Organisation today announced the shortlisted photographers in the Student and Youth competition which will go on display as part of the Sony World Photography Awards 2020 exhibition in London in April. 

From Shortlisted Student Photographer Amy Davis in South Africa, here’s Bob. 

Turtle One. The Two Oceans Aquarium in Cape Town run a very special turtle rehab where they rescue and heal sick turtles such as Bob and release them back into the wild, says Davis. Source: WorldPhoto.org

“The sad fact is that most of the turtles are sick and injured because of plastic in their system. Did you know that a plastic bag floating in water looks exactly like a jelly fish? If I can’t tell the difference, how is Bob meant to?” says Davis, highlighting the effects of pollution on marine life. 

dcim100goprog0683301-jpg Source: WorldPhoto.org

Next up, Arantza Sánchez Reyes from México aims to raise awareness about how apathetic her home town Monterrey is in tackling pollution with this natural landscape snap. 

Mountain. Source: WorldPhoto.org

Photographer Chip Skingley series ‘Living Light’ documents The Lammas Eco Village and The Brithdir Mawr Community in the UK. 

Chip. Source: WorldPhoto.org

“These images capture the everyday atmosphere and tasks experienced by these people, living off the land communally, creating their own electricity, growing their own produce and constructing their own living spaces,” he writes. 

Chip 2. Source: WorldPhoto.org

In the Youth Photographer section, Jason Chen was shortlisted for this stunning landscape shot of the ‘Grand Canyon of Yellowstone’. 

River. Source: WorldPhoto.org

Fangbin Chen from Qilu University of Technology, China took this series of photographs to celebrate the tradition of Chinese folk drama. 

China. Source: WorldPhoto.org

Lacrime Di Coccordrillo from Nuova Accademia di Belle Arti in Italy project focuses “on the feeling of a subtle and deep line that defines a substantial difference between humanity and the environment.

“The growing concern for the preservation of the planet seems some how to underline this difference as if humans had to intervene to protect ‘the environment’.”

Italu. Source: WorldPhoto.org

From Peru, Micaela Del Sol Angulo’s ‘Rap from the vulva’ explores rap culture. 

Since what we understand by hip hop goes beyond its elements, and what I try to show is not only the elements that conform it but also what each one transmits through them, from breaking to rap, each one It shows and transmits what it does and is. Thus showing people outside this culture, that this is not only the commercial format that they sell to us today, but that for years a strong culture has been forming, full of history here in Peru.

Rap. Source: WorldPhoto.org

And finally, shortlisted in the Youth competition, Dica Sutri Puci from Indonesia snapped this striking scene. 

Bull. Source: WorldPhoto.org

More information about the competition can be found here

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie