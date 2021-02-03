Teenager to face trial accused of dangerous driving causing death of Deliveroo cyclist Thiago Cortes

A 16-YEAR-OLD boy will face circuit court trial accused of dangerous driving causing the death of delivery cyclist Thiago Ortes Cortes in Dublin.

Mr Cortes, 28, from Rio de Janeiro, in Brazil, was cycling on North Wall Quay in Dublin when he was struck by a car at about 10.30pm on 31 August last.

The student was delivering food for Deliveroo at the time of the collision.

He was taken by ambulance to the Mater hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A teenage boy was remanded in custody on 7 November after he was charged with dangerous driving causing the death of Mr Cortes.

Five additional charges were later brought: three counts of failing to remain at the scene to offer assistance to Mr Cortes, not keeping the ‘05-reg car at the location, and failing to stop with intent to escape civil or criminal liability.

The other two were for driving without a licence or insurance.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has recommended the case should be dealt with on indictment, in the circuit court, which has tougher sentencing powers.

The teen appeared before Judge Treasa Kelly today at the Dublin Children’s Court which has held the case is too serious to accept jurisdiction.

She remanded him in continuing custody to appear again in two weeks. A book of evidence must be prepared by the DPP and served on him before he can be sent forward to the circuit court.

He was accompanied to court by his parents and his solicitor.

Detective Sergeant John Brady had told the juvenile court earlier that 244 statements and 149 CCTV clips have been obtained.

Under section 75 of the Children Act, the juvenile court has discretion deal with several types of serious cases, by taking into consideration age and level of maturity of the defendant. However, it was held the case must go to the higher court.

The boy cannot be named because he is a minor.

Section 93 of the Children Act states that no report shall be published or included in a broadcast which reveals the name, address or school of any child concerned in the proceedings or includes any particulars likely to lead to the identification of any child concerned in the proceedings.

Mr Cortes has lived in Dublin with his fiancée Theresa Dantas for two years and was studying English. It is understood that he was saving money to study a masters in business at the time of his death.