Monday 24 January 2022
French fashion designer Thierry Mugler dies aged 73

His dramatic designs were worn by celebrities like Madonna, Lady Gaga and Cardi B.

By Press Association Monday 24 Jan 2022, 8:57 AM
47 minutes ago 5,797 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5663068
Image: PA
Image: PA

FRENCH FASHION DESIGNER Manfred Thierry Mugler, whose dramatic designs were worn by celebrities like Madonna, Lady Gaga and Cardi B, has died aged 73.

He died on Sunday, his official Instagram account said.

“May his soul Rest In Peace,” it said in a post that was all black with no image.

It did not give a cause of death.

Mugler, who launched his brand in 1973, became known for his architectural style, defined by broad shoulders and a tiny waist.

2.64920848 Thierry Mugler on the catwalk. Source: PA

The use of plastic-like futuristic fabric in his sculpted clothing became a trademark.

He defined haute couture over several decades, dressing up Diana Ross and Beyonce at galas, on red carpets and runways.

His designs were not shy about being outlandish, at times resembling robotic suits with protruding cone shapes.

Mugler also had a popular perfume line, which he started in the 1990s.

The fashion world filled with an outpouring of sympathy.

2.64920846 French fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier and Thierry Mugler try on jackets during the Aids Gala at the Folies Bergeres in Paris, France in 1992. Source: PA

US model Bella Hadid said “Nonononono”, followed by an image of a sad face, while US actress January Jones responded with a heart mark, from their official Instagram accounts.

Besides clothes, Mugler created films and photographs, and was a dancer, acrobat as well as avid body-builder, stressing he always wanted to explore the human body as art.

“I’ve always felt like a director, and the clothes I did were a direction of the everyday,” Mugler told Interview Magazine.

Queries on his funeral arrangements were not immediately answered.

Press Association

