Two new stamps mark 50 years of Thin Lizzy

AN POST HAS today launched two new stamps to mark fifty years of legendary Irish rock band Thin Lizzy.

Phil Lynott’s daughters Sarah and Cathleen, his grandchildren and ex-wife Caroline were on hand to unveil the new stamps earlier today.

An Post said that queues formed at the GPO in Dublin today with fans snapping up the collector’s items.

One of them features a portrait of Lynott himself by artist Jim Fitzpatrick while the other features the album artwork from Black Rose.

Phil Lynott's daughters Cathleen and Sarah with their mother Caroline. Source: Stephen Lewis

First formed in 1969, the band gained international stardom with hits such as The Boys Are Back In Town and Whiskey In The Jar.

Fitzpatrick said: “As a close friend of the late Phil Lynott, I am immensely proud to have my artwork included on these stamps.

Never in our wildest dreams while working together would Phil and I have imagined that, one day, we would be acknowledged on a national stamp! It’s a great honour, made extra special because another friend of mine, Steve Averill, famed for his U2 album cover artwork, designed the stamps.

The €1 stamps are available at post offices nationwide and on irishstamps.ie.

With reporting from Adam Daly