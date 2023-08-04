August Bank Holiday weekend: The best festivals and events for last minute plans

MET ÉIREANN’S PROMISE of “mixed” weather this August Bank Holiday weekend may be off-putting, but there’s plenty of great events across the country to get you out and about.

Whether you fancy heading away last minute, or just popping out for one day to something on your doorstep, our guide should give you some inspiration, and reason to head out and enjoy the sun (with a raincoat for insurance).

Free family fun at Spraoi

Waterford city is set to come alive with the Spraoi street arts and spectacle festival this weekend, and all of the activities and events are totally free (though donations are appreciated).

You can expect street theatre, music, and contemporary circus and spectacle acts.

Find out more about the family-friendly festival here.

A weekend at the Fleadh Cheoil

Over in Mullingar, Irish music acts including The Fureys, Four Men and a Dog, and The Glenside Céili Band will be taking to the stage for the Fleadh Cheoil.

There are youth sessions, walking tours and dance workshops in the lineup of events as well. The fleadh kicks off on Sunday and continues into next week – gigs and events are individually priced, but there are plenty of free events in the mix too.

Dublin city events and gigs

There is plenty happening in Dublin city this weekend, if you are based there and don’t fancy going further afield.

Ireland are playing Italy in the Rugby on Saturday at the Aviva Stadium, and there are tickets available.

The GAZE international LGBTQ+ Film Festival is ongoing, with a great lineup of screenings.

Whelan’s is hosting the Dublin Blues, Roots and Brass festival through to Sunday evening. 20 acts are performing in all, and there are plenty of recogniseable artists in the lineup.

If theatre is more your thing, Fun Home is running at the Gate Theatre (and the critics say it is very good).

Music festivals to book last minute

Indiependence.

Indiependence 2023

Cork’s Indiependence festival is back this year with some great headliners, including the Coronas, Anne-Marie, Two Door Cinema Club.

Other acts include Belters Only, Erica Cody, Inhaler, King Kong Company and New Rules.

There are still tickets available for the rest of the weekend/ individual days.

All Together Now

You would be making a mad dash for it at this stage, but there are still some tickets up for grabs for All Together Now in Co Waterford.

It would be well worth it as Iggy Pop, Lourde, and Jamie XX are headlining, and there are loads more great acts on the lineup as well.

Get away from it all

Maybe you don’t want to watch sports, or go to the theatre, or dance at a music festival in the (intermittent) rain, which is perfectly fine. Airbnb has lots of unique and remote getaway options if you fancy making a break for it.

Enjoy the weekend, whether you catch up on sleep or go all in on some last minute plans.