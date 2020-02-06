Third case of coronavirus has been confirmed in England

A THIRD PATIENT has tested positive for the coronavirus in England, the UK Department of Health has confirmed.

The global death toll from the virus has risen to 565, with the number of confirmed cases rising to 28,273.

On Friday, the first two cases of coronavirus in England were diagnosed.

This announcement was made as more than 80 Britons on an evacuation flight from the Chinese city at the centre of the outbreak landed back in the UK.

Today, a further patient has tested positive for the virus in England, bringing the total number of cases in the UK to three.

The patient is being transferred to a specialist NHS centre.

“We are using robust infection control measures to prevent any possible further spread of the virus,” Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty said.

“The NHS is well prepared to manage these cases and we are now working quickly to identify any contacts the patient has had,” he said.

The individual did not acquire the coronavirus in the UK.

The other two patients with coronavirus in England are still being treated at the Royal Victoria Infirmary infectious diseases centre in Newcastle upon Tyne.

Meanwhile, the Irish government has allocated €500,000 to the World Health Organization (WHO) to assist its work to help control the spread of the virus.

The WHO has requested around €610 million in funding from world nations to combat the spread of the novel virus.

More than 20 countries have confirmed cases of the virus, prompting the WHO to declare a global health emergency, several governments to institute travel restrictions, and airlines to suspend flights to and from China.

Includes reporting by Press Association and © – AFP 2020