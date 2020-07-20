This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 20 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Over €100 million in Covid-19 support funds sought for third-level sector

The two-metre social distancing rule is also expected to apply on university campuses that reopen in the autumn.

By Christina Finn Monday 20 Jul 2020, 7:25 AM
20 minutes ago 1,063 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5154281
Minister Simon Harris arrives for a Cabinet meeting at Dublin Castle.
Image: Sam Boal
Minister Simon Harris arrives for a Cabinet meeting at Dublin Castle.
Minister Simon Harris arrives for a Cabinet meeting at Dublin Castle.
Image: Sam Boal

MINISTER FOR FURTHER and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris is expected to seek Government approval for additional funding to assist the third-level sector with costs related to Covid-19 measures.

It is understood that funds in excess of €100 million are being sought for the third-level sector and that the two-metre social distancing rule will apply on campuses that open back up in the coming academic year. 

Additional money for student support will also be sought, including for devices, such as laptops, and for additional mental health supports for students.

The new Higher Education department is also expected to receive additional funds for further and higher education to get people back to work as part of the July Stimulus, the details of which are to be announced this week.

Minister Harris is to bring public-health advice to Cabinet to guide universities and colleges on how they can safely operate in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This framework will assist institutions in finalising their own reopening plans – many universities have indicated that they will open on a hybrid basis of both online and in-person classes.

Related Reads

16.07.20 Not all third-level students will be able to be accommodated on campus in the autumn
21.06.20 Universities face huge losses as thousands of international students delay accepting course offers
01.06.20 'Not at the moment': Universities don't plan to refund fees for this or the next academic year

Harris is to publish legislation to establish his Department, which will be debated in the Dáil and Seanad this week.

Cabinet was due to meet this afternoon to discuss the latest measures in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic, but this will now be rescheduled as Taoiseach Micheál Martin is still in Brussels discussing the details of the EU’s recovery package with other heads of state.

- with reporting from Gráinne Ní Aodha

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie