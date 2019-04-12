This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 12 April, 2019
Third man arrested over drug-related intimidation behaviour in Co Louth

An extensive search and arrest operation initially took place on Wednesday morning in the Drogheda area.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 12 Apr 2019, 4:05 PM
1 hour ago 2,611 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4589458
Image: Niall Carson
Image: Niall Carson

A THIRD MAN has been arrested in connection with drug-related intimidation behaviour in the Drogheda and mid-Louth areas.

As part of an ongoing investigation by An Garda Síochána in the Louth division, in response to the issue of drug-related intimidation behaviour in the areas. 

An extensive search and arrest operation initially took place on Wednesday morning in the Drogheda area. 

The operation involved members of the Louth Divisional Detective and Operational Uniform units, supported by one unit from the Emergency Response Unit, two units from the Regional Armed Support Unit, in addition to the Garda Dog Unit. 

Four residential properties were searched and as a result two men aged in their 20s were arrested. They were detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Drogheda and Dundalk Garda Stations. 

One vehicle was seized for examination and a number of mobile phones were also seized. 

Capture Some of the items seized by gardaí during the operation Source: An Garda Síochána

Gardaí also recovered suspected cannabis and cocaine with an approximate value of €5,000.

Today, gardaí have arrested a third man sought in connection with the ongoing investigation. 

He is currently detained in Drogheda Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

