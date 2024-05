ANOTHER CLEARANCE OPERATION is underway at the Grand Canal in Dublin, where international protection applicants who had not been accommodated by the state had pitched tents.

It is the third such operation in recent weeks.

Almost all the tents have now been cleared and people have been told they will be relocated to State accommodation. It is understood that some are being sent to the Citywest accommodation centre.

It is also understood that the tents used by asylum seekers were mostly provided by charities, funded by the government as part of its response.

Similar operations earlier this month saw asylum seekers moved on buses to Citywest, as well as Crooksling in the Dublin mountains.

Around 1,000 asylum seekers will be accommodated in tented accommodation at Thornton Hall, a state-owned tranche of land in North County Dublin, by the end of June, The Journal understands.

The 156-acre site, owned by the Department of Justice, will be used for “emergency-style” tents.

There are currently over 1900 international protection applicants awaiting an offer of accommodation.