Thirteen people charged after arrests at Leinster House protests

THIRTEEN PEOPLE WHO were arrested in the streets around Leinster House yesterday have been charged, gardaí confirmed.

Around 200 protesters held a demonstration outside Leinster House bearing signs and banners featuring anti-immigration slogans as the Dáil returned to session after the summer recess.

Following the arrests, two men in their 40s have already appeared before the courts.

Advertisement

Nine other men, ranging in age, and two women (40s and 30s) are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin at a later date.

At yesterday’s demonstration, some protesters wheeled a makeshift, imitation gallows into the crowd. Photographs of prominent politicians were attached to the frame around an effigy hanging from a noose.

TDs were escorted out of Leinster House by gardaí in a convoy as protesters blocked the entrance to the Oireachtas campus.

Protesters were heard chanting “You’ll never beat the Irish” as a string of around 14 cars were led out of the Merrion Street entrance to Leinster House by gardaí shortly before 6pm this evening.

Additional reporting by Jane Matthews