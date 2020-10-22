#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Thursday 22 October 2020
Advertisement

'This is not a reality show': Obama takes aim at Donald Trump’s handling of coronavirus

Obama’s visit to Philadelphia underscores the significance of Pennsylvania.

By Press Association Thursday 22 Oct 2020, 6:48 AM
7 minutes ago 528 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5240776

2.56189915 Source: PA Images

BARACK OBAMA LAID into US President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus, his culpability in national discord and his overall fitness for the job as he campaigned for Joe Biden.

Trump’s predecessor in the White House told a drive-in campaign rally in Philadelphia that Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, can mend a fractured country.

He lauded the merits of democracy and citizenship as “human values” that the United States must again embrace.

He said: “America is a good and decent place, but we’ve just seen so much nonsense and noise that sometimes it’s hard to remember.”

Obama’s visit to Philadelphia underscores the significance of Pennsylvania, the Rust Belt state that helped deliver Trump the White House four years ago.

Pennsylvania is the battleground state that Biden has visited the most this campaign season, and Trump has prioritised the state as well, aware that his path to victory would narrow considerably without the state’s 20 electoral votes.

The former president said: “I never thought Donald Trump would embrace my vision or continue my policies, but I did hope for the sake of the country that he might show some interest in taking the job seriously.”

He said Trump “wants full credit for the economy he inherited and no blame for the pandemic he ignored”.

He disparaged the Republicans’ “shameful” attempts to repeal the 2010 Affordable Care Act while always promising a replacement.

“It’s been ‘coming in two weeks’ for the last 10 years. Where is it? Where is this great plan to replace Obamacare?” he asked. “There is no plan. They’ve never had one.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

2.56189907 Former President Barack Obama speaks at Citizens Bank Park. Source: Matt Slocum/AP

The former president also issued a stark reminder of 2016, when opinion polls showed Hillary Clinton as the clear favorite – only for her and her supporters to be shocked by a Trump victory on election day.

“We can’t be complacent. I don’t care about the polls,” the former two-term president told the rally outside a baseball stadium.

“There were a whole bunch of polls last time. Didn’t work out. Because a whole bunch of folks stayed at home. And got lazy and complacent. Not this time. Not in this election.”

He told supporters that too much was at stake to have four more years of Trump leading the nation, seeking to contrast his successor – a Republican real estate mogul and ex-reality TV star – with his former vice president.

“This is not a reality show. This is reality,” Obama said.

“And the rest of us have had to live with the consequences of him proving himself incapable of taking the job seriously.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie