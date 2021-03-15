Irish animated film Wolfwalkers among this year's Oscar nominees

IRISH ANIMATED FILM Wolfwalkers is among the nominees in this year’s Oscars.
Actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas announced the contenders for the 93rd Academy Awards this afternoon.
Wolfwalkers, made by Cartoon Saloon, is nominated in the Best Animated Feature category, alongside:
- Onward
- Over The Moon
- A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Armageddon
- Soul
This year’s ceremony – which was delayed from its original date, due to the coronavirus – will take place on April 25 in LA.
This year, two women were nominated in the best director category – Chloé Zhao and Emerald Fennell – the first time this has happened in Oscars history.
This year’s nominees are:
Best Picture
- The Father
- Judas And The Black Messiah
- Mank
- Minari
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Directing
- Another Round – Thomas Vinterberg
- Mank – David Fincher
- Minari – Lee Isaac CHung
- Nomadland – Chloé Zhao
- Promising Young Woman – Emerald Fennell
Actress In A Leading Role
- Viola Davis - Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Andra Day – The United States vs Billie Holiday
- Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman
- Frances McDormand – Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
Actor In A Leading Role
- Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Anthony Hopkins – The Father
- Gary Oldman – Mank
- Steven Yeun – Minari
Best Supporting Actor
- Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
- Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night in Miami
-
Paul Raci – Sound of Metal
-
Lakeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Supporting Actress
- Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Movie Film
- Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy
- Olivia Colman – The Father
- Amanda Seyfried – Mank
- Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari
Best Costume Design
- Emma, Alexandra Byrne
- Mank, Trish Summerville
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Ann Roth
- Mulan, Bina Daigeler
- Pinocchio
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm – Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Nina Pedrad, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Swimer
- The Father – Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller
- Nomadland – Chloé Zhao
- One Night in Miami – Kemp Powers
- The White Tiger – Ramin Bahrani
Best Original Screenplay
- Judas and the Black Messiah – Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas, Kenneth Lucas
- Minar – Lee Isaac Chung
- Promising Young Woman – Emerald Fennell
- Sound of Metal – Abraham Marder, Darius Marder, Derek Cianfrance
- The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Aaron Sorkin
Best Cinematography
- Judas and the Black Messiah – Sean Bobbitt
- Mank – Erik Messerschmidt
- News of the World – Dariusz Wolski
- Nomadland – Joshua James Richards
- The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Phedon Papamichael
Best Documentary Feature
- Collective (Magnolia Pictures and Participant)
- Crip Camp (Netflix)
- The Mole Agent (Gravitas Ventures)
- My Octopus Teacher (Netflix)
- Time (Amazon Studios)
Best Documentary Short Subject
- Colette (Time Travel Unlimited)
- A Concerto Is a Conversation (Breakwater Studios)
- Do Not Split (Field of Vision)
- Hunger Ward (MTV Documentary Films)
- A Love Song for Latasha (Netflix)
Best Film Editing
- The Father – Yorgos Lamprinos
- Nomadland – Chloé Zhao
- Promising Young Woman – Frédéric Thoraval
- Sound of Metal – Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
- The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Alan Baumgarten
Best International Feature Film
- Another Round (Denmark)
- Better Days (Hong Kong)
- Collective (Romania)
- The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)
- Quo Vadis, Aida?(Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- Emma – Marese Langan
- Hillbilly Elegy – Eryn Krueger Mekash, Patricia Dehaney, Matthew Mungle
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Matiki Anoff, Mia Neal, Larry M. Cherry
- Mank – Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams
- Pinocchio – Dalia Colli, Anna Kieber, Sebastian Lochmann, Stephen Murphy
Best Production Design
- The Father – Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara, Diana Stoughton
- Mank – Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale
- News of the World – David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan
- Tenet – Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas
Best Visual Effects
- Love and Monsters – Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt and Brian Cox
- The Midnight Sky – Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, Dave Watkins, Max Solomon
- Mulan – Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury, Steve Ingram
- The One and Only Ivan – Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones, Santiago Colomo Martinez
- Tenet – Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley, Scott R. Fisher, Mike Chambers
