Irish animated film Wolfwalkers among this year's Oscar nominees

IRISH ANIMATED FILM Wolfwalkers is among the nominees in this year’s Oscars.

Actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas announced the contenders for the 93rd Academy Awards this afternoon.

Wolfwalkers, made by Cartoon Saloon, is nominated in the Best Animated Feature category, alongside:

Onward

Over The Moon

A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Armageddon

Soul

This year’s ceremony – which was delayed from its original date, due to the coronavirus – will take place on April 25 in LA.

This year, two women were nominated in the best director category – Chloé Zhao and Emerald Fennell – the first time this has happened in Oscars history.

This year’s nominees are:

Best Picture

The Father

Judas And The Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Directing

Another Round – Thomas Vinterberg

Mank – David Fincher

Minari – Lee Isaac CHung

Nomadland – Chloé Zhao

Promising Young Woman – Emerald Fennell

Actress In A Leading Role

Viola Davis - Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day – The United States vs Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Actor In A Leading Role

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins – The Father

Gary Oldman – Mank

Steven Yeun – Minari

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night in Miami

Paul Raci – Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Movie Film

Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman – The Father

Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari

Best Costume Design

Emma, Alexandra Byrne

Mank, Trish Summerville

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Ann Roth

Mulan, Bina Daigeler

Pinocchio

Best Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm – Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Nina Pedrad, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Swimer

The Father – Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller

Nomadland – Chloé Zhao

One Night in Miami – Kemp Powers

The White Tiger – Ramin Bahrani

Best Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah – Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas, Kenneth Lucas

Minar – Lee Isaac Chung

Promising Young Woman – Emerald Fennell

Sound of Metal – Abraham Marder, Darius Marder, Derek Cianfrance

The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Aaron Sorkin

Best Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah – Sean Bobbitt

Mank – Erik Messerschmidt

News of the World – Dariusz Wolski

Nomadland – Joshua James Richards

The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Phedon Papamichael

Best Documentary Feature

Collective (Magnolia Pictures and Participant)

Crip Camp (Netflix)

The Mole Agent (Gravitas Ventures)

My Octopus Teacher (Netflix)

Time (Amazon Studios)

Best Documentary Short Subject

Colette (Time Travel Unlimited)

A Concerto Is a Conversation (Breakwater Studios)

Do Not Split (Field of Vision)

Hunger Ward (MTV Documentary Films)

A Love Song for Latasha (Netflix)

Best Film Editing

The Father – Yorgos Lamprinos

Nomadland – Chloé Zhao

Promising Young Woman – Frédéric Thoraval

Sound of Metal – Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Alan Baumgarten

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Best International Feature Film

Another Round (Denmark)

Better Days (Hong Kong)

Collective (Romania)

The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)

Quo Vadis, Aida?(Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Emma – Marese Langan

Hillbilly Elegy – Eryn Krueger Mekash, Patricia Dehaney, Matthew Mungle

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Matiki Anoff, Mia Neal, Larry M. Cherry

Mank – Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams

Pinocchio – Dalia Colli, Anna Kieber, Sebastian Lochmann, Stephen Murphy

Best Production Design

The Father – Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara, Diana Stoughton

Mank – Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale

News of the World – David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan

Tenet – Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas

Best Visual Effects