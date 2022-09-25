36-year-old man missing from Drogheda since Tuesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
GARDAÍ ARE ASKING the public for help locating a 36-year-old man who has been missing from his home in Drogheda.
Thomas Bradley has been missing from the Louth town since Tuesday evening.
He is described as being approximately 6 foot tall with a broad build, brown hair and grey eyes.
It is unknown what Thomas was wearing when he was last seen.
Anyone with information on Thomas’s whereabouts are asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
