Forgotten 10 member Thomas Bryan honoured with commemerative plaque at Dublin family home

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL has unveiled a commemorative plaque to Thomas Bryan, one of the ‘Forgotten 10′ in the War of Independence, at his family home, 102 years to the date after his execution.

Bryan, a 24-year-old electrician from 14 Henrietta Street, located beside Bolton street on the northside of the capital city, was among a group of young IRA volunteers who participated in a planned ambush of the Black and Tans in January 1921.

All members of the party were under the age of 30, the youngest being 19-year-old Frank Flood whom a bridge in Drumcondra was named in after 2021.

After they were spotted in the Dublin 9 area, the group tried to escape via Gracefield Road and Clonturk Park, but surrendered after one the men was shot and killed.

Byran was among four men, including Flood, Patrick Doyle (29) and Bernard ‘Bertie’ Ryan (21) tried and found guilty of High Treason.

He was hanged in Mountjoy on 14 March 1921, leaving behind a young wife he had only recently married.

Speaking at the unveiling of the plaque at 14 Henrietta Street, which has since been turned into a museum dedicated to the history of Dublin, the Lord Mayor of Dublin Caroline Conroy paid tribute to Bryan and his fellow volunteers, who “paid the ultimate price for their actions”.

Advertisement

“In unveiling this plaque today we remember the sacrifices made by those who fought in the War of Independence,” she said.

Bryan was among a group of IRA volunteers called the Forgotten 10, who were executed in Mountjoy and whose bodies remained buried inside the prison walls until they were disinterred and given State funerals in 2001.

The ten included Kevin Barry, who’s hanging at the age of 18 caused public consternation and is the subject of a ballad named after the young IRA volunteer.

The bodies have since been reburied, primarily at Glasnevin Cemetery.

Historian Fergus Whelan paid tribute to the families of the Forgotten 10 at today’s ceremony.

He said: “Thomas and his comrades were never forgotten by the loved ones they left behind.

Those loved ones did not just suffer the terrible loss of a family member to the hangman’s noose. They were denied the chance to bury their dead and a grave to grieve over for eighty years”.

Bryan made headlines in 2018 after it was discovered he is related to pop icon Boy George on the BBC series Who Do You Think You Are?

The decision to erect the plaque in his honour was made by the Dublin City Council Commemorations & Naming Committee, who welcome public suggestions for people who have made a significant contribution to the life of Dublin to commemorate.

Full details, including the application form and the list of plaques erected so far, can be found at www.plaquesofdublin.ie