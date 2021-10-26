Gardaí seek help tracing 44-year-old man missing from Dublin

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 44-year-old Thomas Doyle.

Thomas is missing from Ballymun, Dublin 9 since Monday.

He is described as being 6ft in height, of slim build, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Thomas is known to frequent the Dublin City Centre area.

Gardaí and Thomas’s family said they are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Ballymun 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.