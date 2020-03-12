Thomas Kavanagh (52) charged with drugs and firearms offences in UK

IRISHMAN THOMAS KAVANAGH has been charged in the UK with drugs and firearms offences by officers from the UK’s National Crime Agency.

Kavanagh, 52, of Sutton Road, Mile Oak, Tamworth, was arrested as part of an NCA investigation in January 2019.

Police in the UK allege that Kavanagh “conspired with others to import class A drugs, class B drugs and firearms over a period of more than two years between June 2015 and October 2017″.

He also faces an additional charge of money laundering.

Kavanagh will appear at Ipswich Magistrates Court next Thursday.

Two other Irishmen Gary Vickery, 37, from Tamworth, and Daniel Canning, 41, from Walkinstown, Dublin, have already been charged by the NCA in connection with the same conspiracy.

NCA Branch Operations Manager Tudor Thomas said: “The charges against Thomas Kavanagh are the result of a long-running investigation involving the NCA and our colleagues at An Garda Síochána. Together we are determined to do all we can to tackle organised criminality impacting upon both our countries.

“NCA officers also today executed a warrant at Kavanagh’s property on Sutton Road as part of a parallel financial investigation. Any assets identified will be seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act. As the investigation is ongoing we will not comment further.”

