Irish haulage boss faces jail after admitting drug trafficking and money laundering

AN IRISHMAN IS is facing a long jail term after admitting drugs trafficking and money laundering, a court heard.

Wealthy haulage boss, Thomas Maher, was told by Judge Brian Cummings QC he will likely be given a “substantial” prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to a string of offences at Liverpool Crown Court today.

Father-of-three Maher, appearing via video-link from HMP Liverpool, had been arrested in October last year after the deaths of 39 Vietnamese people found in a shipping container in Essex.

His home in Warrington, Cheshire, was raided by police but he was not charged with any offences in connection with the deaths.

The 39-year-old was re-arrested by the National Crime Agency on 30 June and charged with the other offences.

On Friday, Maher pleaded guilty to four counts of conspiracy to commit a crime abroad, spanning 28 March and 11 May this year.

They included two charges of conspiracy to import class A drugs into Ireland and two of transferring criminal property into Ireland, €300,000 in April and €600,000 in May.

Catherine Rabaiotti, prosecuting, said the pleas entered were accepted by the prosecution and Maher will be sentenced on 1 December.

Remanding Maher into custody until then, Judge Cummings told the defendant: “Plainly on the face of it, you are facing a substantial custodial sentence, but the exact nature and extent of the sentence will be decided on the next occasion on 1 December.”

The facts of the case were not opened during the brief hearing.

Maher is believed to have been co-ordinating a transport network to facilitate drug importations into the UK via Ireland, and the transport of money from Ireland to Holland using encrypted EncroChat phones.

EncroChat phones were used by major criminals across Europe as they were regarded as uncrackable by police.

But the secret communication system was hacked by law enforcement in June, leading to hundreds of arrests across the country.

Maher pleaded not guilty to a single count of conspiracy to commit a crime abroad, that of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm to Ronan Hughes in Ireland between April 21 and April 29 this year.

The final charge will not be prosecuted, the court heard.

Haulier Ronan Hughes, 40, from Co Armagh in Northern Ireland, pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey in August to 39 counts of manslaughter.

He also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration between 1 May 2018 and 24 October 2019.

Comments have been closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.