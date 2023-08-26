Advertisement

PSNI Thomas McCabe, pictured, was sentence to life for murder in 1990.
# Thomas McCabe
Police searching for convicted murderer 'unlawfully at large' in Northern Ireland
Thomas McCabe was serving a life sentence for murder and did not return from a day release on Wednesday.
56 minutes ago

THE POLICE SERVICE of Northern Ireland are working to locate 59-year-old Thomas McCabe, who is currently unlawfully at large, after he did not return from day release on Wednesday.

McCabe, who was sentenced to life for murder in 1990, was due to return on 23rd August 2023 but has failed to so do.

He is described as around 5 foot 8 inches tall, of medium build with short grey coloured hair. He was last seen wearing a grey top, blue jeans and grey trainers.

Detective Inspector Bell said: “We believe he has connections to Dublin, Newry and Newtownabbey.”

“I would appeal to anyone who has seen Thomas McCabe, or who knows of his whereabouts, to contact us on 101.

Bell also appealed to McCabe to hand himself in or for members of the public to anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous.

McCabe previously did not return to prison in 2018, for two years, after his release on license was revoked by Northern Irish courts. He was later arrested in Dublin in 2020 on foot of a European Arrest Warrant.

