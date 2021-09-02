#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 15°C Thursday 2 September 2021
Dublin man to be tried at Special Criminal Court for 2016 murder of Gareth Hutch

Gareth Hutch was shot dead in Dublin in May 2016.

By Paul Neilan Thursday 2 Sep 2021, 7:43 PM
The funeral of Gareth Hutch took place at the Holy Family Church on Aughrim Street Dublin in June 2016.
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

A DUBLIN MAN will go on trial next year at the non-jury Special Criminal Court charged with the murder of a nephew of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch five years ago.

Thomas McConnell (35) of Sillogue Gardens, Ballymun, Dublin 11, is charged with the murder of Gareth Hutch (36), contrary to common law, on 24 May, 2016, at Avondale House, North Cumberland Street, Dublin 1.

Fiona Murphy SC, for the State, said that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) was applying to have McConnell’s trial heard before the three-judge court.

In certain cases the State can apply for a certificate to transfer a trial to the Special Criminal Court if it is believed the ordinary courts are inadequate to secure the effective administration of justice.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt today granted the State’s application to hear the case at the Special Criminal Court.

Mark Lynam BL, on behalf of McConnell who was not in court, requested a trial date for his client’s case.

Mr Justice Hunt fixed 15 June, 2022, for McConnell’s case and put the matter in, for mention, on 11 January, 2022.

In June, McConnell appeared at Tallaght District Court on foot of an extradition warrant from Turkey on a charge of the murder of Gareth Hutch.

Gareth Hutch, a nephew of Gerry ‘the Monk’ Hutch, was shot dead as he was getting into his car outside the Avondale House flats complex in Dublin on the morning of 24 May, 2016.

Paul Neilan

