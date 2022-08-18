Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Thursday 18 August 2022
Arrest made over fatal stabbing of Irish pensioner on mobility scooter in London

A man was arrested in Southall, west London, in the early hours of Thursday.

By Press Association Thursday 18 Aug 2022, 7:18 AM
A 44-YEAR-OLD MAN has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of 87-year-old Thomas O’Halloran on a mobility scooter in west London.

He was arrested at an address in Southall, west London, in the early hours of Thursday, the Metropolitan Police have confirmed.

Officers were called to Cayton Road, in Greenford, west London, on Tuesday following reports of a stabbing and O’Halloran, who from was Co Clare, was declared dead at the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Eastwood, who leads the investigation, said there was an “overwhelming response” from the public following an appeal for information on the killing. 

“I would like to thank the public for their overwhelming support following this horrific incident,” Eastwood said.

“As a result of the release of a CCTV image yesterday, an arrest has been made and this investigation is progressing at pace.

“Mr O’Halloran’s family have been updated with this development and continue to be supported by specially trained officers.”

Detectives believe O’Halloran was stabbed in Western Avenue about 4pm before managing to travel 75 yards or so on his mobility scooter to Runnymede Gardens, where he flagged down a member of the public for help.

O’Halloran left his native community in Ennisymon in Clare in 71 years ago but is believed to have travelled home almost every year until about 10 years ago.

“It is almost unbelievable, that a man of his age using an electronic mobility device, was targeted and murdered in broad daylight. It is truly shocking.”

The senator offered his condolences and said that O’Halloran left Ennistymon for London 71 years ago but travelled home almost every year until about 10 years ago.

He was reportedly on his way home from busking when the attack took place.

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie