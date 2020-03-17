TD Thomas Pringle in isolation after potentially coming into contact with coronavirus

DONEGAL TD THOMAS Pringle is in isolation over fears that he may have contracted the coronavirus.

In a message to his constituents the independent said that doctors have instructed him not to mix with others.

“Just started my first full day of isolation around 6pm yesterday,” he said. “Not going crazy yet but it’s early.”

One of Pringle’s political staff said that the Killybegs politician is showing no symptoms of the Covid-19 illness.

Eight days ago Pringle had contact with someone in Dublin who later displayed symptoms of the disease, but who is not a confirmed case.

As Pringle is considered to be in the higher risk category from the virus he was advised to self-isolate by his doctor as a precautionary measure.

The staffer said that Pringle was in his office briefly both on Friday and yesterday and it has now been given a thorough clean:

I’ve had the Marigolds on and the bleach out for the last three hours and have disinfected everything, even down to the stapler!

Pringle’s office said it will continue to deal with people’s queries and representations over the phone and by email.