Thousands of public sector workers take to streets of Northern Ireland for day of major strikes

THOUSANDS OF PUBLIC sector workers have taken to the picket line in Northern Ireland today as part of the biggest strike in the region’s recent history.

Unions in the North have been involved in long-running pay disputes, in some cases lasting for several years.

Workers are demanding that pay awards made to counterparts elsewhere in the UK are introduced in Northern Ireland.

To further that end, some 16 trade unions with joint membership totalling around 170,000 are taking part in industrial action today.

Teachers, doctors and nurses, bus and train drivers, and civil servants are among those taking to the picket lines.

While members across these various sectors have been involved in industrial action over the past 12 months, this will be the first co-ordinated action across a single day.

In Belfast this afternoon, demonstrators made their way from the Mater Hospital to City Hall. Chants of “Tory, Tory, Tory, out, out, out” could be heard from the march.

Other protests are taking place at Stormont and the NIO headquarters in Belfast, the Guildhall Square in Derry, Omagh court house and Enniskillen town hall.

Speaking to The Journal at the scene of the protests in Belfast today, Stephen Dowds from the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation said that teachers are “three years out of a pay deal and during that time the cost of living crisis has seen inflation rates double figures for most of those three years”.

“Our pay has been completely stagnant during that time,” he said.

“Our local politicians are entirely incompetent at the minute and what we have is a British government that is absolutely negligent in what they’re doing,” Dowds said.

Dowds criticised Northern Ireland Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris and said he has “used workers all through Northern Ireland as his pawn to try force our local politicians to do something, which they’re not willing to do, so now he needs to take his decision and do his job”.

“We’ve been doing our job for the last three years with limited support from our politicians, both here and across the water, and we now have a situation where both of them are absent. We need a massive change and that’s what this day is all about.,” Dowds said.

The strike is having a major impact, with schools closed, hospitals offering only Christmas Day-level services, public transport cancelled and limited gritting of the roads in 0C temperatures.

The Department for Infrastructure has urged people not to travel unless it is “absolutely essential”, saying there will only be limited gritting on a small number of roads including the M1, M2, A1 and A4.

Speaking at City Hall this afternoon, Nipsa general secretary Carmel Gates said strike action will grow if demands aren’t met.

In December, the UK Government offered a £3.3 billion (€3.85 billion) package to stabilise finances in Northern Ireland, including £600 million (€700 million) to settle public sector pay claims.

However, it will only be available when the Stormont institutions are restored.

The DUP is refusing to participate in devolved government until unionists’ concerns over post-Brexit trading arrangements are tackled by the UK government.

The DUP yesterday used its veto to again block the election of a speaker and a first and deputy first minister.

Speaking to the BBC today, Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O’Neill said she can “only hope” that DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson “is listening and hears the plight of the workers and, even at this late juncture, makes the right call and joins with the rest of us around that executive table and let us do our best to try and support these workers and ensure they have proper pay and conditions”.

Heaton-Harris has been urged to intervene in the interim and secure the release of the funding for public sector workers.

In a statement, he said it was “regrettable” that the Stormont Assembly had not been resurrected to access funds to make the pay awards to public sector workers.

Includes reporting by Diarmuid Pepper (in Belfast) and Press Association