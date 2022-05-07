Photos: Thousands of people across the country take part in Darkness Into Light

People taking part in the walk in the Phoenix Park this morning. Source: Leah Farrell

THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE across the country got up early and took to their local streets, parks and beaches to take part in Pieta’s annual Darkness into Light fundraiser this morning.

The fundraiser saw over 115,000 people take part in group walks, runs and even swims in over 200 locations across ten countries to help support Pieta’s suicide intervention, counselling and bereavement services.

It is the first time in two years that it has been held in-person, with the last two events taking place virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lorna Phipps, Ann Byrne, Ashling Phipps and Mary O'Reilly in Phoenix Park this morning. Source: Leah Farrell

Despite the pandemic, the event raised €6.5 million for Pieta last year when over 140,000 people in Ireland and across the world took part virtually.

This year also saw the event held in eight countries abroad, including Australia, Canada, Spain and the US.

Darkness Into Light began in 2009, when 400 people set off in the Phoenix Park in Dublin on a 5km walk to raise funds for Pieta. Around 200,000 now take part every year.

Carmel Cushen from Maynooth and Aleisha Kelly from Galway in Phoenix Park this morning. Source: RollingNews.ie

Millie Rickard (aged 7) in memory of her dad John Treacy in Phoenix Park this morning. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Speaking in the Phoenix Park this morning, where the 5km walk began at 4.15am, Pieta CEO Stephanie Manahan thanked everyone who took part.

“Whether you walked, whether you ran, whether you swam, whether you had a private contemplated moment to walk together in community with people who have been impacted by suicide and self harm, we thank you, we appreciate you,” she said.

“Now home, get a cup of tea, and thank you again.”

Manahan said it was ”beyond inspirational to be a tiny part” of the 5km walk in the Phoenix Park, and thanked those involved in organising this year’s events, as well as Pieta’s therapists.

“We could not provide the services that we do without you. Our therapists have worked throughout this night and will work on into the morning, talking to you, answering your calls, so please know and reach out if you need to talk to somebody, that Pieta are there to help you,” she said.

Just home now from another emotional and amazing night with @DILMarlayPark Thanks to all the volunteers who made it happen and to everyone for raising awareness for @PietaHouse #DarknessIntoLight #DIL2022 pic.twitter.com/kImh7s8BFt — Cllr Peter O’Brien (@CllrOBrien) May 7, 2022

Huge attendance on our Glasnevin campus for this morning's #DIL2022 event for @PietaHouse, organised by @DCUSU.

Thank you to the volunteers, @GardaTraffic and @irishredcross who helped make event happen.

And thank you to all the students, staff and friends of @DCU who attended! pic.twitter.com/JuiXOuxmNK — Dublin City University (@DCU) May 7, 2022

Veteran journalist Charlie Bird led the Darkness into Light walk in Bray, Co Wicklow, while Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald took part in the event in Hannahstown, Co Antrim.

According to Pieta, this year’s event has raised €3,705,274 so far.

We are so proud to lead out this year's #DarknessIntoLight walk in @visityoughal along with other local heroes in aid of @PietaHouse. You can support us at the link below, and give Pieta a follow to find out more about the amazing work they do! 🌅💛

https://t.co/ifHoaOjuSZ pic.twitter.com/1zKWmrVQzj — Adam King Adventures (@AdamKingIRL) May 5, 2022

26 hours later and that's another @PietaHouse Trim Darkness Into Light done... Time to hit the hay.... thanks everyone for an epic morning pic.twitter.com/2bDm137m05 — Fergal Lynch (@truefergallynch) May 7, 2022

