Saturday 12 December 2020
English schools could face legal action if they plan to shut early for Christmas

The idea to close schools early for Christmas was also raised in Ireland in recent weeks.

By Press Association Saturday 12 Dec 2020, 2:43 PM
File image of student holding bag and books.
Image: PA
Image: PA

SCHOOLS IN ENGLAND planning to allow pupils to learn remotely in the run-up to Christmas could face legal action to force them to remain open.

New powers introduced through the Coronavirus Act allow the British government to issue “directions” to headteachers around education provision during the pandemic.

But should schools fail to comply after being directed to remain open, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson could apply for a High Court injunction forcing them to do so.

It is understood that directions under the act would only be used as a last resort, while a court order would be sought if they were not followed.

It comes as a headteacher in Ware, Hertfordshire, was sent a “minded to direct” letter from schools minister Nick Gibb warning that the emergency powers could be used.

Presdales School had planned to switch to online learning for the final week of term to ensure staff and pupils did not have to self-isolate on Christmas Day, Schools Week reported.

But it was said to have scrapped the plans after receiving the letter.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, criticised the approach.

He said: “It marks a low moment when a government threatens legal action against its own school and college leaders, all of whom have worked tirelessly throughout this crisis to make sense of last-minute and chaotic decisions from Westminster.”

The Department for Education in Britain said keeping education settings open remained a “national priority” and that it was “vital” children remain in school until the end of the term.

The idea to close schools early for Christmas was raised in Ireland last month.

It was reported yesterday that a Mayo primary school that said it would close from yesterday until after Christmas due to a number of Covid-19 cases reversed its decision and will reopen from Monday.

In a statement, the Claremorris school said that school governance “has insisted that the Board of Management are not health professionals”, and so they “cannot take this decision to close and do not have the advice from Public Health to close”.

A study released earlier this week found that schools and nurseries in England that reopened after the country’s first lockdown saw a small number of confirmed Covid-19 cases or outbreaks. 

In Wales, secondary schools and colleges will move to online learning from Monday following advice from the Welsh chief medical officer that the public health situation in the country is “deteriorating”.

It is understood that a direction under the Coronavirus Act requiring schools to remain open has not been used to date by the department.

Prior to a direction being issued, regional teams work with schools and local authorities to try to reach an agreement.

With reporting by Orla Dwyer

Press Association

