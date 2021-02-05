#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 5 February 2021
BBC documentary team threatened following Kinahan documentary

The BBC released a statement this evening.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 5 Feb 2021, 6:23 PM
The Regency Hotel in Dublin.
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE BBC PANORAMA team behind Monday’s Boxing and the Mob documentary, which featured Daniel Kinahan’s links to organised crime, has received credible threats following the broadcast of the documentary. 

The PSNI said it has warned of an “unspecified threat” against the journalists following the broadcast. 

Jo Carr, the BBC’s head of current affairs, said: “The BBC places the utmost priority on the safety of our teams, whose journalism plays a vital role in a free society.

“It is despicable and intolerable if thugs think they can muzzle a free press through intimidation. We will continue to throw light into even the murkiest of corners.”

The documentary charted Daniel Kinahan’s rise in the boxing world, culminating in his brokering of the Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury despite Kinahan’s role in organised crime. 

Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond strongly condemned the threats.

Richmond, who was the first to mention Daniel Kinahan in the Dáil, said: “This is awful news and my thoughts are with the BBC journalist and colleagues that have been targeted by these dangerous elements. The threats against them are evil and sinister and come from callous criminals.

“These journalists did a major service to public broadcasting this week. They should be commended for their work, not threatened.”

Today marks five years since the Regency Hotel attack. You can read our in-depth piece on it here

Garreth MacNamee
