Woman (20s) arrested by gardaí investigating 'threats to kill' made at conclusion of rape trial

GARDAÍ SAID THEY have arrested a woman after she allegedly made threats to kill a rape victim at the conclusion of a trial.

Officers said they are probing the “allegation of making threats to kill or cause harm to the injured party in a trial which concluded at the Criminal Courts of Justice on Monday February 17 last”.

The woman was arrested on foot of a complaint received by gardaí. She is currently being held at a garda station in the Leitrim area.

On Monday, some supporters of the men, who had just been jailed for rape, shouted at the victim.

One person allegedly shouted “you’re a liar” and “you’re going to pay for this”.

The men were jailed for seven years.

Last November, a jury at the Central Criminal Court convicted the men of rape and oral rape respectively of the woman in a flat in town in the county on a date in 2017.

Justice Eileen Creedon said that the evidence in the trial was that the woman was vulnerable on the night as a result of being drunk and the men had taken advantage of this.

