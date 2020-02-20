This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Woman (20s) arrested by gardaí investigating 'threats to kill' made at conclusion of rape trial

The men were jailed for seven years on Monday.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 20 Feb 2020, 11:25 AM
1 hour ago 10,653 Views No Comments
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

GARDAÍ SAID THEY have arrested a woman after she allegedly made threats to kill a rape victim at the conclusion of a trial. 

Officers said they are probing the “allegation of making threats to kill or cause harm to the injured party in a trial which concluded at the Criminal Courts of Justice on Monday February 17 last”.

The woman was arrested on foot of a complaint received by gardaí. She is currently being held at a garda station in the Leitrim area.

On Monday, some supporters of the men, who had just been jailed for rape, shouted at the victim.

One person allegedly shouted “you’re a liar” and “you’re going to pay for this”.

The men were jailed for seven years.

Last November, a jury at the Central Criminal Court convicted the men of rape and oral rape respectively of the woman in a flat in town in the county on a date in 2017.

Justice Eileen Creedon said that the evidence in the trial was that the woman was vulnerable on the night as a result of being drunk and the men had taken advantage of this.

Comments are off for legal reasons.

