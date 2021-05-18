Three people arrested in Cavan searches targeting dissident republicans

THREE PEOPLE HAVE been arrested after Gardaí carried out a “significant” search targeting dissident republican activity in Co Cavan this morning.

A number of premises were searched today by the Special Detective Unit (SDU), supported by the Ballistics and Forensics Section, and local gardaí from the Northern Region.

The three people who have been arrested are currently detained under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act at Garda Stations in Cavan.

This search and arrest operation is part of the ongoing intelligence led policing strategy of An Garda Síochána, with the objective of targeting, disrupting and prosecuting those involved in violent dissident republicanism.