Tuesday 18 May 2021
Three people arrested in Cavan searches targeting dissident republicans

A “significant” search was carried out in Cavan by An Garda Síochána this morning.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 18 May 2021, 7:50 AM
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

THREE PEOPLE HAVE been arrested after Gardaí carried out a “significant” search targeting dissident republican activity in Co Cavan this morning.

A number of premises were searched today by the Special Detective Unit (SDU), supported by the Ballistics and Forensics Section, and local gardaí from the Northern Region.

The three people who have been arrested are currently detained under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act at Garda Stations in Cavan.

This search and arrest operation is part of the ongoing intelligence led policing strategy of An Garda Síochána, with the objective of targeting, disrupting and prosecuting those involved in violent dissident republicanism.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

