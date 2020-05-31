This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 16 °C Sunday 31 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Three arrested and eight million cigarettes seized in NI during cross-border operation

A number of other items were seized elsewhere including €100k in cash and several vehicles.

By Orla Dwyer Sunday 31 May 2020, 8:01 AM
28 minutes ago 1,644 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5111900
€100,000 in cash was seized during the joint operation.
Image: An Garda Síochána via Facebook
€100,000 in cash was seized during the joint operation.
€100,000 in cash was seized during the joint operation.
Image: An Garda Síochána via Facebook

THREE MEN HAVE been arrested and cigarettes worth £3 million were seized after a joint-agency task force operation in Armagh yesterday morning.

The men – aged 34, 37 and 55 – were arrested by HM Revenue and Customs officers and seized eight million cigarettes worth an estimated £3 million (€3.3 million) in lost revenue.

Gardaí and Revenue assisted the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) and HM Revenue & Customs during the operation. 

Gardaí assisted by Revenue carried out seven searched on one business property and six residential properties in Carlingford, Co Louth yesterday.

As part of this, a number of items were seized including 

  • Around €100,000 in cash 
  • 2.5 tonnes of raw tobacco worth €1.55 million
  • Over 1,900 kg of hand-rolling tobacco valued at €1.2 million
  • Equipment used for the manufacture of tobacco products
  • One articulated lorry, one rigid lorry, two trailers and one van
  • Mobile fuel-laundering machinery (inside the articulated lorry) 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Investigations into the incidents are ongoing.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie