Three arrested and eight million cigarettes seized in NI during cross-border operation

THREE MEN HAVE been arrested and cigarettes worth £3 million were seized after a joint-agency task force operation in Armagh yesterday morning.
The men – aged 34, 37 and 55 – were arrested by HM Revenue and Customs officers and seized eight million cigarettes worth an estimated £3 million (€3.3 million) in lost revenue.
Gardaí and Revenue assisted the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) and HM Revenue & Customs during the operation.
Gardaí assisted by Revenue carried out seven searched on one business property and six residential properties in Carlingford, Co Louth yesterday.
As part of this, a number of items were seized including
- Around €100,000 in cash
- 2.5 tonnes of raw tobacco worth €1.55 million
- Over 1,900 kg of hand-rolling tobacco valued at €1.2 million
- Equipment used for the manufacture of tobacco products
- One articulated lorry, one rigid lorry, two trailers and one van
- Mobile fuel-laundering machinery (inside the articulated lorry)
Investigations into the incidents are ongoing.
