Three arrested and eight million cigarettes seized in NI during cross-border operation

€100,000 in cash was seized during the joint operation.

€100,000 in cash was seized during the joint operation.

THREE MEN HAVE been arrested and cigarettes worth £3 million were seized after a joint-agency task force operation in Armagh yesterday morning.

The men – aged 34, 37 and 55 – were arrested by HM Revenue and Customs officers and seized eight million cigarettes worth an estimated £3 million (€3.3 million) in lost revenue.

Gardaí and Revenue assisted the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) and HM Revenue & Customs during the operation.

Gardaí assisted by Revenue carried out seven searched on one business property and six residential properties in Carlingford, Co Louth yesterday.

Gardaí participated in a joint-agency task force operation with Revenue, PSNI and HM Revenue & Customs in Armagh and Louth today. A large sum of cash, tobacco, fuel-laundering machinery and a number of vehicles were seized during the operation. For more: https://t.co/JGpWqmfHFj pic.twitter.com/HYpiz79ohr — Garda Info (@gardainfo) May 30, 2020 Source: Garda Info /Twitter

As part of this, a number of items were seized including

Around €100,000 in cash

2.5 tonnes of raw tobacco worth €1.55 million

Over 1,900 kg of hand-rolling tobacco valued at €1.2 million

Equipment used for the manufacture of tobacco products

One articulated lorry, one rigid lorry, two trailers and one van

Mobile fuel-laundering machinery (inside the articulated lorry)

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Investigations into the incidents are ongoing.