THREE PEOPLE ARRESTED as part of the investigation into the murder of a man in Dublin yesterday remain in custody today.

At around 12.15am yesterday, gardaí received calls about shots being fired at Knocknarea Road, Drimnagh, Dublin 12.

Upon arriving at the scene, gardaí discovered two vehicles – a black Mercede Benz and a black Volkswagen Golf – which appeared to have been in a collision.

A male in his early 20s was then discovered with gunshot wounds.

Gardaí offered first aid and despite these attempts, the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

He has since been named as Josh Itseli, with an address in the Kylemore area of Dublin.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out today by State Pathologist Heidi Okkers.

It’s believed that the incident was gang related.

Two men and a teenager were arrested near the scene. They remain detained at garda stations in the Dublin region under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

Gardaí have since recovered an AR-15 assault rifle, and it’s believed this may have been the murder weapon. This firearm will be subject to forensic examination.

All scenes held have now been lifted following the completion of technical examinations. All roads have also been reopened.

A number of cars seized have been taken to a secure Garda storage facility for forensic examination.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

“Any information received will be dealt with in the strictest confidence,” gardaí said in a statement.

Anyone with any information that can assist gardaí with their investigation is asked to contact Sundrive Road Garda Station on 01 666 6600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.