Three teenagers arrested after garda vehicle rammed in Co Louth

GARDAÍ ARRESTED THREE teenagers today after a garda vehicle was rammed in Co Louth.

One garda injured by the ramming has “reported unfit for duty”.

A “managed containment” operation was underway today after gardaí had identified a car that was stolen in Dundalk yesterday evening.

During the operation, a garda vehicle was rammed near Pearse Park in Dundalk and a second garda vehicle had to take evasive action to avoid being rammed, according to gardaí.

“Three male juveniles were arrested. Two of these juveniles have since been released from Garda custody, pending referrals to the Youth Diversion Programme. The third remains detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984,” a garda statement said.

“The Garda involved in the ramming incident has reported unfit for duty. All members involved are receiving support from their colleagues and local Garda Management and the wider organisational supports of the Peer Support Service, Chief Medical Officer and 24-hour counselling service have been provided if required.”

Gardaí are asking anyone with any information about the incident or with video footage to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any other garda station.