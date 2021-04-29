#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 29 April 2021
Three people arrested and charged with procuring fraudulent car insurance policies

They are set to appear in court this morning.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 29 Apr 2021, 9:46 AM
Image: Brian Lawless
Image: Brian Lawless

THREE PEOPLE HAVE been arrested into the relation to the procurement of fraudulent motor insurance policies.

Two men and a woman, all in their 40s, were detained this morning following an operation by the garda’s special investigations and roads policing units.

They were all charged and are due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court at 10.30am today.

It follows co-operation between gardaí and a number of insurance companies in recent years to root out ‘ghost brokers’ who fraudulently obtain motor insurance policies.

More than 2,500 insurance policies have been identified as fraudulent through their investigations in recent years.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.

