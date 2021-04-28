Three men arrested in Dublin and Wicklow raids targeting a gang facilitating illegal immigration

THREE MEN HAVE been arrested in raids by gardaí investigating an alleged organised crime gang involved in facilitating illegal immigration.

The operation by the Garda National Immigration Bureau ran in tandem with police searches in the UK with Europol agents supporting the investigation.

The gardaí raided five properties in Dublin and one in Wicklow – the gang involved are suspected of using the free movement of the Common Travel Area to facilitate illegal immigration.

While the Irish raids were underway similar searches were carried out by Immigration Enforcement in the UK.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll, Head of Organised & Serious Crime said: “This operation was undertaken by the Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB) with a view to protecting the common travel area operated by the UK and Ireland from being exploited by organised crime groups who are suspected to be involved in facilitating illegal immigration”.

There were seizures of suspected false documents, telephones, financial documentation, and cash was seized.

The three men, aged 52, 46 and 26, were arrested by GNIB detectives, for alleged suspected involvement in facilitating a criminal organisation to commit a serious offence.

The suspects are detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007, at a number of Dublin Garda Stations. The can be held for a maximum of seven days.