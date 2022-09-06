Three arrested after man attacked in Monasterevin dies in hospital

Flowers at the scene in Monasterevin. Niall Carson/PA Wire

Flowers at the scene in Monasterevin. Niall Carson/PA Wire

THREE MEN HAVE been arrested after a man died after being attacked in Monasterevin, Co Kildare.

Dylan McCarthy, from Kilmallock in Co Limerick, died in hospital on Monday 22 August after being assaulted in the early hours of Sunday 21 August.

The 29-year-old had been attending a family event in Monasterevin.

Advertisement

He was found unresponsive in Dublin Street after reports of a row involving a group of people at the entrance of a premises.

He was taken to Tallaght University Hospital, where he died.

Gardaí said three men, all in their early 20s, were taken into custody on today.

They are being held at a number of garda stations in Co Kildare.