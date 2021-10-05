Three men arrested by police investigating the murder of Lyra McKee

A FURTHER THREE men have been arrested by police investigation the murder of journalist Lyra McKee.

A PSNI spokesperson said the arrests were made this morning in Derry and the suspects, aged 36, 39 and 45 are all detained under the Terrorism Act.

They are being question by detectives in the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast.

The extremist group that styles itself the New IRA has previously claimed it was responsible for killing the Belfast journalist and author.

Lyra McKee was shot dead as she stood at the rear of a police vehicle during rioting in Derry in April 2019 as she observed rioting in the Creggan area.

A number of people have been arrested and charged before the courts as part of the investigation into the murder.