#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 5 October 2021
Advertisement

Three men arrested by police investigating the murder of Lyra McKee

The journalist was shot dead in the Creggan area of Derry in April, 2019.

By Niall O'Connor Tuesday 5 Oct 2021, 2:07 PM
31 minutes ago 437 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5565761

A FURTHER THREE men have been arrested by police investigation the murder of journalist Lyra McKee. 

A PSNI spokesperson said the arrests were made this morning in Derry and the suspects, aged 36, 39 and 45 are all detained under the Terrorism Act.

They are being question by detectives in the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast.

The extremist group that styles itself the New IRA has previously claimed it was responsible for killing the Belfast journalist and author.

Lyra McKee was shot dead as she stood at the rear of a police vehicle during rioting in Derry in April 2019 as she observed rioting in the Creggan area.

A number of people have been arrested and charged before the courts as part of the investigation into the murder.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie